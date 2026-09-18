GTA 6 official soundtrack announced with 34 original tracks; Vinyl and CD pre-orders open

New Delhi:

Rockstar Games just made it official that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA6) is getting its own soundtrack album. They are calling it 'Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album', which is going official on November 19, 2026- the same day the game goes live. Fans have been curiously waiting forever for GTA 6, and this soundtrack is coming in hot with 34 brand-new tracks from a diverse lineup of artists.

The new soundtrack will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer- which is pretty much anywhere you stream. If you are into collecting, they’re also releasing physical copies on vinyl and CD.

Six GTA 6 soundtrack tracks are already available

Six of the new tracks are already out. Anybody can stream them now on all the big platforms. You can even pre-save the full album, so it's ready the moment it drops. So far, Rockstar has featured Yung Lean, Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, and Keith Richards. The full album’s got even more names: Future, Metro Boomin, PinkPantheress, Fred Again, and others.

GTA 6 album gets limited-edition Vinyl

Rockstar has also rolled out pre-orders for physical versions of the album. The headline item is a limited-edition vinyl—two transparent magenta records with blue liquid sealed inside, plus exclusive GTA 6 artwork and packaging. Price tag: USD 124.98. Prefer something more basic, as the standard Vinyl is USD 49.98, and the CD costs USD 19.98. Fans can pre-order from Rockstar’s website and major stores like Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart.

GTA 6 game will not get a disc release

Here’s the twist: while they are dropping physical albums, GTA 6 itself will not have a disc release at launch. If you buy the game in stores, you are just getting a digital download code. Unsurprisingly, some fans aren’t too happy about this – they were hoping for a traditional disc in the box.

GTA 6 release date and platforms

Grand Theft Auto 6 launches November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Standard and Ultimate editions are already up for pre-order. By releasing GTA 6: The Album alongside the game, Rockstar is making sure the music is front and centre in the launch experience.

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