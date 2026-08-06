GTA 6 gets a massive showcase on August 27: Rockstar confirms extended look on Netflix

New Delhi:

Rockstar Games finally broke their silence as they are giving us a real, in-depth look at Grand Theft Auto 6 on August 27. After more than a year waiting since that second trailer, fans will get the most detailed reveal yet, and honestly, it’s about time. The big twist is that Netflix is hosting the premiere. Yep, at 3 PM ET on August 27 (that’s 12:30 AM IST, August 28), “Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look” goes live on Netflix, promising a deeper dive into the game’s world.

Netflix to host GTA 6 showcase first

Netflix put up a dedicated event page already, teasing that this showcase will dig into gameplay, characters, story, vehicles, and all the ambitious new mechanics. They haven’t said how long the presentation will run, but everyone’s expecting to see actual gameplay for the first time—not just cinematic trailers.

YouTube and official website release confirmed

If you cannot catch it on Netflix, then you need not to worry,as Rockstar is rolling out the same showcase to their official YouTube channel and the GTA 6 website about six hours later, at 9 PM ET (6:30 AM IST the next day).

To build the hype, Rockstar also updated the GTA 6 site with new artwork—it shows Lucia and Jason in the middle of a robbery, so it’s clear the new story is leaning hard into the series’ crime roots.

Marketing campaign finally begins

All this lines up with recent rumours swirling about a fresh GTA 6 reveal in August. Now, it’s official, and the showcase is set to launch Rockstar’s big, splashy marketing campaign. Considering the obsession around anything GTA 6, this Netflix premiere’s likely to be one of the most watched gaming events ever.

GTA 6 launch set for November 2026

Grand Theft Auto 6 launches November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Pre-orders quietly opened in June, but this extended look should finally answer the questions everyone’s been throwing around for months. With millions waiting for their next open-world fix from Rockstar, August 27 is set to be the gaming event nobody wants to miss.

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