BGMI Lite pre-registrations now open in India: 1GB download, cross-play and more

New Delhi:

The game pitches itself with the tagline, “Nothing Less, Just Lighter.” In plain terms, that means you will still get the core battle royale experience without the heavy load on your phone. If you jump in early and pre-register, Krafton says you will score some exclusive rewards—but they are keeping the details under wraps for now.

At the moment, only Android devices make the cut for pre-registration. No word yet on when, or if, iPhone users will get a shot.

BGMI Lite could be around 1GB in size

Krafton claims the initial download will be just around 1GB. That’s a big deal for anyone using an older phone or a device low on storage. Plus, if you have had trouble running regular BGMI smoothly, this lighter version should fix that. Krafton has not dropped specifics about hardware requirements, like supported processors, RAM, or graphics settings, but we will get those closer to launch.

Existing BGMI account and progress will carry over

Existing players will not need to worry about starting from scratch. If you already have a BGMI account, your items and progress move over to BGMI Lite automatically—no extra ID or account transfers needed. That should make switching to the new version a lot less painful.

Cross-play is another highlight: Krafton’s confirmed you’ll be able to play with friends on the standard BGMI version. So, the player community stays together instead of splitting in two.

BGMI Lite will support cross-play

Honestly, BGMI Lite has the potential to shake things up for Krafton. It opens the door to users with older or budget smartphones—people who want in on the action but aren’t about to splurge on high-end devices. With people hanging onto their phones longer these days, giving them a game that runs well on humble hardware could mean a big bump in the player base.

Why BGMI Lite could be important

Details about maps, game modes, specific device support, and graphics options are still missing, and Krafton’s keeping the exact launch date under wraps. Expect more news as 2026 rolls closer and the release window tightens up.

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