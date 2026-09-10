500 CCTV cameras, 7,000 security personnel: How Delhi has turned into a fortress for BRICS Summit

New Delhi:

Starting from CCTV cameras to the deployment of police forces, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026 that will begin from September 11 to 13 in the national capital. Delhi airport operator DIAL said it has put in place various strict measures to ensure smooth handling of international passenger traffic during the BRICS Summit this week.

Security will be monitored by the CCTV control room

The security arrangements will be monitored by the CCTV control room with the help of 500 CCTV cameras, which have been set up at the Tughlaq Road police station. The control room will cover half of the important roads of the New Delhi district, Aubrey Hotel, and Taj Man Singh Hotel, where foreign guests will stay.

(Image Source : PTI)Delhi is decked up for BRICS Summit 2026.

Officials said a multi-layered security arrangement will be in place around Bharat Mandapam, with security agencies maintaining surveillance along key routes connecting the airport, hotels, and the summit venue.

7,000 personnel deployed for BRICS Summit 2026

Authorities said that around 7,000 personnel from Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, NSG, and other agencies are expected to be deployed as part of the overall security arrangements, and the security grid will include multiple layers involving Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, NSG, Intelligence Bureau, and SPG personnel at different locations.

(Image Source : PTI)Delhi is fully prepared for BRICS Summit 2026.

Apart from this, the traffic movement in New Delhi and adjoining areas will be regulated as required during VVIP movement. More than 35 major roads have been identified for traffic restrictions and diversions during the event.

NDMC steps up its beautification and horticultural works

In the meantime, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has stepped up its beautification and horticultural works ahead of the BRICS Summit, with plans to display more than 15,000 potted plants and install floral boards at 15 locations. The NDMC will also set up floral fountains at nine prominent spots.

(Image Source : PTI)Bharat Mandapam is ready to host BRICS Summit 2026.

Apart from this, the NDMC is also undertaking landscaping and plantation work along major roads, intersections, roundabouts, and other important locations, while trimming hedges and topiaries and carrying out tree pruning to improve the appearance and visibility along key stretches.

Special attention is being given to markets, hotels, entry points

The NDMC said in a statement that special attention is being given to markets, hotels, entry points, central verges, and VIP routes, particularly those leading to Bharat Mandapam, with flowering and ornamental plants being arranged in decorative patterns.

The NDMC also intensified horticultural and beautification work at the BRICS Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri, established in 2016 to commemorate the BRICS Summit hosted by India. Spread over around three acres, the garden has 107 varieties of roses.

In the meantime, the Delhi airport operator DIAL said it has put in place various measures to ensure smooth handling of increased international passenger traffic during the BRICS Summit this week, including enhancing capacity at Terminal 3.

Delhi airport will have dedicated immigration counters for BRICS participants

The airport said it will have dedicated immigration counters for the BRICS participants, and adequate arrangements have been made for landing and parking of aircraft, as an increased number of international flight movements are expected during the summit period, according to a source. The 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit will be held in the national capital on September 12 and 13.

(With inputs from agencies)

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