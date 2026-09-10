Russian planes touch down at Noida airport ahead of Putin's visit for BRICS Summit | WATCH

Noida:

Three Russian transport aircraft landed at the Noida International Airport ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, signalling the beginning of preparations for the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-level delegations in India. The Russian aircraft were spotted touching down at the airport as world leaders and senior officials began arriving in India for the much-anticipated BRICS Summit, which will be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. The development comes ahead of Putin's scheduled visit to New Delhi, where he is expected to participate in the summit and hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin-Modi meeting likely on September 11

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on Friday (September 11) ahead of the main BRICS event.

Speaking to reporters during a virtual briefing from Moscow, Peskov said, "We're looking forward to the President and Prime Minister having another bilateral meeting during the visit. It is scheduled. It is scheduled for Friday, so first, like always, they will touch on the bilateral agenda. Trade and economic cooperation is a very wide scope." The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly trade and economic ties.

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Kremlin outlines expectations from Putin's India visit

Peskov described the Russian President's upcoming India visit as an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues concerning bilateral relations between the two countries. He also highlighted the close working relationship between Putin and Modi and said their discussions are marked by a willingness to address sensitive issues openly.

"In a couple of days, President Putin will begin his India visit. You know that our two leaders, Indian and Russian leaders, are in very close personal contact. They are very pragmatic in their relationship, and they are as sincere as to be able to discuss in a very open and constructive way the most sensitive issues of our agenda and our bilateral relations. Of course, it opens additional horizons for our cooperation," Peskov added. He also expressed confidence that India would successfully host the BRICS Summit and said Russia would contribute to strengthening cooperation within the grouping.

Russia backs expansion of BRICS cooperation

Speaking about Moscow's expectations from the summit, Peskov said Russia was keen to support the further development of BRICS cooperation across its three major areas of engagement.

"We have no doubt that the summit will be successful. Russia, we are doing our best to contribute to further development of BRICS cooperation in the three main pillars of our interaction. So, those are policy and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contexts. So, we are supporting the idea of inviting new countries to join different formats within BRICS," he noted.

India to host 18th BRICS Summit

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, 2026. The summit is being held under the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." With the summit approaching, the arrival of Russian transport aircraft at the Noida International Airport highlights the preparations underway ahead of the high-level gathering. Putin's visit is expected to be one of the key engagements surrounding the summit, with his meeting with PM Modi scheduled ahead of the main multilateral event.

(With inputs from ANI)

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