Rockstar breaks silence on GTA 6 leaks, calls them 'heartbreaking': More details coming soon

New Delhi:

Rockstar Games are not hiding how they feel about the recent GTA 6 leaks – they called them "heartbreaking" for their team. For the developers, it’s been rough watching unfinished gameplay clips hit the internet. Rockstar apologised to fans as well, admitting they have been slow to roll out official updates. But they say that’s about to change. More gameplay details are coming soon.

Rockstar responds to GTA 6 leaks

The leaks started on August 18, with videos popping up all over the place. Suddenly, fans saw snippets of the game, glimpses of new characters, and other elements Rockstar would have preferred to reveal on their own terms. In a statement on social media, they said the leaks were a big letdown for the team and promised that more official information is on the way.

Rockstar stated that they are almost done with GTA 6 and are working to give fans a proper look at what they have built.

GTA 6 extended look: Launch date and time

If you want to see more for yourself, you do not have to wait long. The next official deep dive into GTA 6 is happening Thursday, August 27, with a longer showcase premiering on Netflix at 3 pm ET. That’s 12:30 am on August 28 for fans tuning in from India. And if you miss it there, expect the footage to hit YouTube about six hours later.

Rockstar is clearly excited to share this extended look and hopes it lives up to all the hype.

GTA 6 Release Date Remains November 19

As for the official release date, nothing’s changed. GTA 6 is still set to launch on November 19. Rockstar knows some of the leaks have spoiled a few surprises, but they are encouraging everyone to wait for the real thing instead of settling for unfinished clips.

Since the last official trailer dropped back in May 2025, information from Rockstar’s side has mostly been limited to screenshots and brief updates on the game’s website.

More GTA 6 leaks continue to surface

Even with Rockstar trying to keep things under wraps, more gameplay keeps leaking. This week alone, new footage popped up, including scenes with protagonist Jason behind the wheel and a cutscene featuring Lucia. Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is not letting it slide, as they have started taking legal action to find out who is responsible for the leaks.

Reports stated that Take-Two filed subpoenas involving Microsoft and Discord in a US federal court.

Overall, Rockstar’s ready to show more soon; the wait for GTA 6 is almost over, and if you care about the full experience, they want you to stay patient and steer clear of the leaks.

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