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BGMI redeem codes active till September 25: Check free rewards and how to redeem?

Written By: Saumya Nigam
Published: ,Updated:

KRAFTON has released a new batch of 50 BGMI redeem codes as part of its ongoing redeem code calendar. The latest drop features the Frog Prince - Crowbar melee weapon skin, with the codes available for redemption until September 25.

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BGMI Image Source : BGMI
New Delhi:

KRAFTON has just rolled out a new set of BGMI redeem codes, and this time, they are giving away the Frog Prince – Crowbar. This melee skin stands out with its bright green-and-gold look, complete with a crown and lily pad details. It definitely catches the eye.

There are 50 codes available in this drop. You can redeem them through BGMI’s official Redeem Centre and pick up your reward if you are quick enough. Each code only works until September 25 or until it hits its redemption limit—so do not wait too long.

BGMI Redeem code: Active list below

Here are all 50 BGMI redeem codes released on September 12:

  1. MCZBZMJV8VSX3HUA
  2. MCZCZ47AGS87HNKU
  3. MCZDZMFD4B7F3DUV
  4. MCZEZT5RNXH4EH5E
  5. MCZFZ7PMUMS4RWQF
  6. MCZGZ6AV98QRW4NB
  7. MCZBJZ56EHR7KFNJ
  8. MCZBKZF3W96RB8TJ
  9. MCZBLZ5VG44VBQ7E
  10. MCZBMZ6EPUXWQRFS
  11. MCZBGZPRMR77MCGS
  12. MCZBHZE9HM7XDTCH
  13. MCZBIZD5W9NQQVCB
  14. MCZCFZRAQP3BF558
  15. MCZCGZJAAHBEN8MX
  16. MCZBTZKF3AXJ6EWS
  17. MCZBUZRJ8V3UHWHX
  18. MCZCAZTDMNH93N4K
  19. MCZCBZBM5CMW99A9
  20. MCZCCZ5XPX7AQ88T
  21. MCZCDZDMKC5RGF8R
  22. MCZCEZP6E65SXKG5
  23. MCZJZT5B8QVEC6RE
  24. MCZKZ89PMXQTS4QV
  25. MCZLZRSC4H9J6VNQ
  26. MCZMZEV3JRC68C9A
  27. MCZNZ3HGPNW4HRH9
  28. MCZOZGXWQPFKE3WR
  29. MCZBNZ5B6XC3PA9Q
  30. MCZBOZ6PN45R8PAF
  31. MCZBPZWBU4CPCKC6
  32. MCZBQZW5M8WF58VE
  33. MCZBRZ8S4HCUU37R
  34. MCZBVZV7FB3MQTNE
  35. MCZHZP6C6NSREACD
  36. MCZIZHXA68DDTB7K
  37. MCZPZEUTFG77VW7B
  38. MCZQZ7CWEC7G9ART
  39. MCZRZ34RU5CRC4TU
  40. MCZVZUPFP4RJGN3Q
  41. MCZTZQ495WWX8SRR
  42. MCZUZVCVAB3BMRHH
  43. MCZBAZ87B9FDU5PK
  44. MCZBBZGTFVHVFTQP
  45. MCZBCZAUW9AD6BFM
  46. MCZBDZDKH6ES9F88
  47. MCZBEZXRUGKHTCEE
  48. MCZBFZM5JKHQBAC8
  49. MCZCHZ3D6WH477FW
  50. MCZCIZX9F5WPWPVE

To redeem a code, here’s what you do:

1. Go to the official website of the BGMI Redeem Centre: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

2. Then enter your BGMI Character ID.
3. User needs to copy any one code from the above list of active codes.
4. Enter the code and then fill the CAPTCHA. 
5. Hit Redeem

If the code is active and available, you will get your reward in your in-game mail.

BGMI: Game rules

There are a few quick rules that users must keep in mind:

  • Each code will work only for 10 people, and it will be first-come, first-served.
  • One code can be redeemed per day.
  • Each code can only be used once per account.
  • Expired codes or those that hit their limit will not work.
  • You cannot use these codes with guest accounts.
  • If your code goes through, you will see a confirmation message.
  • If a code has been maxed out, then you will get a notification that it is expired.
  • Collect rewards from your in-game mail within 30 days, or they disappear.

Overall, do not wait for any invitation from your friends, as these are the only codes which come directly from BGMI, and players need to be quick. The codes run out fast, so jump on them as soon as you can.

ALSO READ:

BGMI Lite pre-registrations now open in India: 1GB download, cross-play and more

BGMI Esports gets bigger: KRAFTON India announces BMIC and invite-only BMSD with Rs 1 crore prize po

BGMI maker KRAFTON India wins big at Abby & Kyoorius Awards 2026, emerges among India’s top creative
 

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