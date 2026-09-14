BGMI redeem codes active till September 25: Check free rewards and how to redeem?

KRAFTON has just rolled out a new set of BGMI redeem codes, and this time, they are giving away the Frog Prince – Crowbar. This melee skin stands out with its bright green-and-gold look, complete with a crown and lily pad details. It definitely catches the eye.
There are 50 codes available in this drop. You can redeem them through BGMI’s official Redeem Centre and pick up your reward if you are quick enough. Each code only works until September 25 or until it hits its redemption limit—so do not wait too long.
BGMI Redeem code: Active list below
Here are all 50 BGMI redeem codes released on September 12:
- MCZBZMJV8VSX3HUA
- MCZCZ47AGS87HNKU
- MCZDZMFD4B7F3DUV
- MCZEZT5RNXH4EH5E
- MCZFZ7PMUMS4RWQF
- MCZGZ6AV98QRW4NB
- MCZBJZ56EHR7KFNJ
- MCZBKZF3W96RB8TJ
- MCZBLZ5VG44VBQ7E
- MCZBMZ6EPUXWQRFS
- MCZBGZPRMR77MCGS
- MCZBHZE9HM7XDTCH
- MCZBIZD5W9NQQVCB
- MCZCFZRAQP3BF558
- MCZCGZJAAHBEN8MX
- MCZBTZKF3AXJ6EWS
- MCZBUZRJ8V3UHWHX
- MCZCAZTDMNH93N4K
- MCZCBZBM5CMW99A9
- MCZCCZ5XPX7AQ88T
- MCZCDZDMKC5RGF8R
- MCZCEZP6E65SXKG5
- MCZJZT5B8QVEC6RE
- MCZKZ89PMXQTS4QV
- MCZLZRSC4H9J6VNQ
- MCZMZEV3JRC68C9A
- MCZNZ3HGPNW4HRH9
- MCZOZGXWQPFKE3WR
- MCZBNZ5B6XC3PA9Q
- MCZBOZ6PN45R8PAF
- MCZBPZWBU4CPCKC6
- MCZBQZW5M8WF58VE
- MCZBRZ8S4HCUU37R
- MCZBVZV7FB3MQTNE
- MCZHZP6C6NSREACD
- MCZIZHXA68DDTB7K
- MCZPZEUTFG77VW7B
- MCZQZ7CWEC7G9ART
- MCZRZ34RU5CRC4TU
- MCZVZUPFP4RJGN3Q
- MCZTZQ495WWX8SRR
- MCZUZVCVAB3BMRHH
- MCZBAZ87B9FDU5PK
- MCZBBZGTFVHVFTQP
- MCZBCZAUW9AD6BFM
- MCZBDZDKH6ES9F88
- MCZBEZXRUGKHTCEE
- MCZBFZM5JKHQBAC8
- MCZCHZ3D6WH477FW
- MCZCIZX9F5WPWPVE
To redeem a code, here’s what you do:
1. Go to the official website of the BGMI Redeem Centre: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
2. Then enter your BGMI Character ID.
3. User needs to copy any one code from the above list of active codes.
4. Enter the code and then fill the CAPTCHA.
5. Hit Redeem
If the code is active and available, you will get your reward in your in-game mail.
BGMI: Game rules
There are a few quick rules that users must keep in mind:
- Each code will work only for 10 people, and it will be first-come, first-served.
- One code can be redeemed per day.
- Each code can only be used once per account.
- Expired codes or those that hit their limit will not work.
- You cannot use these codes with guest accounts.
- If your code goes through, you will see a confirmation message.
- If a code has been maxed out, then you will get a notification that it is expired.
- Collect rewards from your in-game mail within 30 days, or they disappear.
Overall, do not wait for any invitation from your friends, as these are the only codes which come directly from BGMI, and players need to be quick. The codes run out fast, so jump on them as soon as you can.
ALSO READ:
BGMI Lite pre-registrations now open in India: 1GB download, cross-play and more
BGMI Esports gets bigger: KRAFTON India announces BMIC and invite-only BMSD with Rs 1 crore prize po
BGMI maker KRAFTON India wins big at Abby & Kyoorius Awards 2026, emerges among India’s top creative