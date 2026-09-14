BGMI redeem codes active till September 25: Check free rewards and how to redeem?

New Delhi:

KRAFTON has just rolled out a new set of BGMI redeem codes, and this time, they are giving away the Frog Prince – Crowbar. This melee skin stands out with its bright green-and-gold look, complete with a crown and lily pad details. It definitely catches the eye.

There are 50 codes available in this drop. You can redeem them through BGMI’s official Redeem Centre and pick up your reward if you are quick enough. Each code only works until September 25 or until it hits its redemption limit—so do not wait too long.

BGMI Redeem code: Active list below

Here are all 50 BGMI redeem codes released on September 12:

MCZBZMJV8VSX3HUA MCZCZ47AGS87HNKU MCZDZMFD4B7F3DUV MCZEZT5RNXH4EH5E MCZFZ7PMUMS4RWQF MCZGZ6AV98QRW4NB MCZBJZ56EHR7KFNJ MCZBKZF3W96RB8TJ MCZBLZ5VG44VBQ7E MCZBMZ6EPUXWQRFS MCZBGZPRMR77MCGS MCZBHZE9HM7XDTCH MCZBIZD5W9NQQVCB MCZCFZRAQP3BF558 MCZCGZJAAHBEN8MX MCZBTZKF3AXJ6EWS MCZBUZRJ8V3UHWHX MCZCAZTDMNH93N4K MCZCBZBM5CMW99A9 MCZCCZ5XPX7AQ88T MCZCDZDMKC5RGF8R MCZCEZP6E65SXKG5 MCZJZT5B8QVEC6RE MCZKZ89PMXQTS4QV MCZLZRSC4H9J6VNQ MCZMZEV3JRC68C9A MCZNZ3HGPNW4HRH9 MCZOZGXWQPFKE3WR MCZBNZ5B6XC3PA9Q MCZBOZ6PN45R8PAF MCZBPZWBU4CPCKC6 MCZBQZW5M8WF58VE MCZBRZ8S4HCUU37R MCZBVZV7FB3MQTNE MCZHZP6C6NSREACD MCZIZHXA68DDTB7K MCZPZEUTFG77VW7B MCZQZ7CWEC7G9ART MCZRZ34RU5CRC4TU MCZVZUPFP4RJGN3Q MCZTZQ495WWX8SRR MCZUZVCVAB3BMRHH MCZBAZ87B9FDU5PK MCZBBZGTFVHVFTQP MCZBCZAUW9AD6BFM MCZBDZDKH6ES9F88 MCZBEZXRUGKHTCEE MCZBFZM5JKHQBAC8 MCZCHZ3D6WH477FW MCZCIZX9F5WPWPVE

To redeem a code, here’s what you do:

1. Go to the official website of the BGMI Redeem Centre: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

2. Then enter your BGMI Character ID.

3. User needs to copy any one code from the above list of active codes.

4. Enter the code and then fill the CAPTCHA.

5. Hit Redeem

If the code is active and available, you will get your reward in your in-game mail.

BGMI: Game rules

There are a few quick rules that users must keep in mind:

Each code will work only for 10 people, and it will be first-come, first-served.

One code can be redeemed per day.

Each code can only be used once per account.

Expired codes or those that hit their limit will not work.

You cannot use these codes with guest accounts.

If your code goes through, you will see a confirmation message.

If a code has been maxed out, then you will get a notification that it is expired.

Collect rewards from your in-game mail within 30 days, or they disappear.

Overall, do not wait for any invitation from your friends, as these are the only codes which come directly from BGMI, and players need to be quick. The codes run out fast, so jump on them as soon as you can.

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