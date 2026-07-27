BGMI Esports gets bigger: KRAFTON India announces BMIC and invite-only BMSD with Rs 1 crore prize pools

New Delhi:

KRAFTON India has reportedly rolled out its biggest plan related to esports in the second half of 2026. Two major BGMI tournaments – the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) and the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) – are set to launch. These events are not just about top-level gameplay; they are also set to shake up the local BGMI scene by drawing international teams to compete alongside India’s best.

With this move, KRAFTON India is doubling down on its vision to put the country front and centre in global esports.

BGMI International Cup to Bring Asia's Best Teams to Mumbai

The BGMI International Cup is heading to Mumbai’s Dome, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Indoor Stadium, from October 30 to November 1.

The tournament will feature 16 elite teams, including:

6 teams from India

5 teams from South Korea

5 teams from Japan

They will be battling for a hefty Rs 1 crore prize pool. You can bet fans will get to see some of the region’s fiercest rivalries unfold right here in India.

Before BMIC, there is the BGMI Showdown (BMSD). This is not your standard open registration event – only the top 48 teams from the KIE Leaderboard, BGIS, and BMPS make the cut.

No signups, just pure merit. BMSD carries its own Rs 1 crore prize pool, rewarding teams who have performed well throughout the season.

BMSD kicks off on September 22

The BMSD kicks off on September 22, running through several stages before wrapping up with the LAN Grand Finals. Here’s the rundown:

Week 1 (Promotion & Relegation): September 22–24

Week 2 (Promotion & Relegation): September 25–27

Week 3 (Promotion & Relegation): September 28–30

Upper Bracket Survival: October 1–3

Lower Bracket Survival: October 4–6

Semi Finals: October 8–11

Last Chance: October 12–13

LAN Grand Finals: October 16–18

KRAFTON Aims to Raise the Level of Competition

Karan Pathak, KRAFTON India’s Associate Director of Esports, summed it up- each BGMI season should be bigger and more competitive than the last. The International Cup will give Indian teams a real shot against Asia’s top opposition, while the Showdown rewards those who have been consistent all year. Both tournaments promise the matches fans have been waiting for.

India continues to strengthen its esports ecosystem

Across the board, India’s esports ecosystem is gathering steam. With government support, more fans, and players emerging from every corner of the country—not just major cities—the industry’s on the rise. With these two upcoming BGMI tournaments, KRAFTON India is focusing on building bigger stages, pulling in global talent and making India’s place stronger as a powerhouse in mobile esports.

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