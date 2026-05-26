BGMI maker KRAFTON India wins big at Abby & Kyoorius Awards 2026, emerges among India’s top creative brands

New Delhi:

KRAFTON India has reportedly bagged a stellar award, making serious waves at both the Abby Awards 2026 and Kyoorius Creative Awards 2026. BGMI has been sitting comfortably among this year’s most talked-about brands in Indian creative and advertising circles. The game creator grabbed headlines with a bunch of bold campaigns built around Battlegrounds Mobile India. We're talking about everything from slick digital stories and regional pushes to some impressive AI-driven experiences and creative in-game events.

BGMI campaigns that won big

Some of the standout campaigns recognised at the two award events include:

“The Great In-Game Wedding”

“Everyone Loves a Good Fight”

“BGMI Career Mode”

“BGMI South Regional Films”

These did not just win awards; rather, they sparked conversations by blending gaming culture with sharp narrative work that hit home with Indian players.

KRAFTON India’s big wins at Abby Awards 2026

At the Abby Awards held during Goafest 2026, KRAFTON India became the second most awarded brand of the year.

The company secured:

3 Gold awards

19 Silver awards

8 Bronze awards

4 Merit recognitions

That’s 34 trophies in one go. “The Great In-Game Wedding” picked up Gold in the Brand Experience & Activation Services category, a real highlight.

Strong performance at Kyoorius Creative Awards 2026

The winning streak kept rolling at the Kyoorius Creative Awards, too.

KRAFTON grabbed 1 Grey Elephant and 15 Blue Elephants.

“The Great In-Game Wedding” alone racked up seven Blue Elephants and the Grey, and “Everyone Loves a Good Fight” brought in another five.

Both “BGMI Career Mode” and “BGMI South Regional Films” added more wins to the pile.

Creative range helped BGMI stand out

BGMI stood out this year because of sheer creative range:

Long-form storytelling

Fresh regional work

AI-powered experiences

Clever in-game activities

Even offline events

Not a lot of Indian brands can claim victories across such a broad spectrum in one year.

In-House Team Also Played a Key Role

KRAFTON did not do it alone. They partnered with top agencies like:

Leo India

Enormous Brands

22Feet Tribal Worldwide

Still, the in-house team did not just sit on the sidelines: they picked up recognition for “BGMI Career Mode", the AI-powered psychometric campaign built from inside.

BGMI Continues Global Awards Streak

It’s not just an India story either: BGMI's now scored at five major creative festivals globally and nationally in the past year:

ADFEST

Cannes Lions

Spikes Asia

One Show Asia

Abby

Kyoorius

All these wins only cement BGMI’s place as one of the biggest names in gaming and entertainment, not just in India, but on the world stage too.