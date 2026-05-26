BGMI maker KRAFTON India wins big at Abby & Kyoorius Awards 2026, emerges among India’s top creative brands

KRAFTON India has reportedly bagged a stellar award, making serious waves at both the Abby Awards 2026 and Kyoorius Creative Awards 2026. BGMI has been sitting comfortably among this year’s most talked-about brands in Indian creative and advertising circles. The game creator grabbed headlines with a bunch of bold campaigns built around Battlegrounds Mobile India. We're talking about everything from slick digital stories and regional pushes to some impressive AI-driven experiences and creative in-game events.
BGMI campaigns that won big
Some of the standout campaigns recognised at the two award events include:
- “The Great In-Game Wedding”
- “Everyone Loves a Good Fight”
- “BGMI Career Mode”
- “BGMI South Regional Films”
These did not just win awards; rather, they sparked conversations by blending gaming culture with sharp narrative work that hit home with Indian players.
KRAFTON India’s big wins at Abby Awards 2026
At the Abby Awards held during Goafest 2026, KRAFTON India became the second most awarded brand of the year.
The company secured:
- 3 Gold awards
- 19 Silver awards
- 8 Bronze awards
- 4 Merit recognitions
That’s 34 trophies in one go. “The Great In-Game Wedding” picked up Gold in the Brand Experience & Activation Services category, a real highlight.
Strong performance at Kyoorius Creative Awards 2026
- The winning streak kept rolling at the Kyoorius Creative Awards, too.
- KRAFTON grabbed 1 Grey Elephant and 15 Blue Elephants.
- “The Great In-Game Wedding” alone racked up seven Blue Elephants and the Grey, and “Everyone Loves a Good Fight” brought in another five.
- Both “BGMI Career Mode” and “BGMI South Regional Films” added more wins to the pile.
Creative range helped BGMI stand out
BGMI stood out this year because of sheer creative range:
- Long-form storytelling
- Fresh regional work
- AI-powered experiences
- Clever in-game activities
- Even offline events
Not a lot of Indian brands can claim victories across such a broad spectrum in one year.
In-House Team Also Played a Key Role
KRAFTON did not do it alone. They partnered with top agencies like:
- Leo India
- Enormous Brands
- 22Feet Tribal Worldwide
Still, the in-house team did not just sit on the sidelines: they picked up recognition for “BGMI Career Mode", the AI-powered psychometric campaign built from inside.
BGMI Continues Global Awards Streak
It’s not just an India story either: BGMI's now scored at five major creative festivals globally and nationally in the past year:
- ADFEST
- Cannes Lions
- Spikes Asia
- One Show Asia
- Abby
- Kyoorius
All these wins only cement BGMI’s place as one of the biggest names in gaming and entertainment, not just in India, but on the world stage too.