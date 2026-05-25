Summer travel gadgets 2026: Best headphones, earbuds and speakers from JBL

New Delhi:

Whether you are off on a long vacation, hitting the road with friends, just taking a quick weekend break, or just working out outdoors (maybe running or hitting the gym), JBL’s new lineup is claimed to be designed for the best quality audio experience for users.

This year, they rolled out a bunch of fresh audio gear, including over-ear headphones, true wireless earbuds, portable Bluetooth speakers, and some beefy party speakers – something for every kind of traveller and music lover. Here are some of the best in-class TWS to help you experience the best quality.

1. JBL Tour One M3: Premium headphones for travellers

Topping the lineup, the Tour One M3 is JBL’s flagship headphone for travellers in 2026. You get JBL Pro Sound, Hi-Res Audio, a total of eight microphones for adaptive noise cancellation, and Spatial 360 Sound with head tracking.

Basically, if you want to block out everything on flights or during noisy hotel stays—or need to tune into meetings while you’re away- these headphones have you covered. Pick from classic black or a crisp blue finish.

Price: Rs 24,999

2. JBL Tour Pro 3: Touchscreen TWS Earbuds

If you like your tech smart and your pockets light, the Tour Pro 3 earbuds are worth a look. The Smart Charging Case comes with its own touchscreen, so you can handle calls, notifications, and music right from the case- no need to mess with your phone every time.

Inside, you will find a hybrid dual-driver setup, JBL Pro Sound, and advanced noise cancellation. They come in black or latte, so you can match your taste.

Price: Rs 17,999

3. JBL Tune Beam 2: Affordable noise cancelling nuds

The Tune Beam 2 brings you solid JBL Pure Bass Sound, adaptive noise cancelling, spatial sound, and even six mics for clear calls. With up to 48 hours of battery life and a rain-resistant design, as they are ready for outdoor runs or sudden monsoon showers. Available in black and turquoise.

Price: Rs 4,499

4. JBL Flip 7 and Grip: Take the party outdoors

If you are heading out for adventures, the Flip 7 is a compact Bluetooth speaker that punches above its weight.

Expect JBL Pro Sound, AI Sound Boost for better clarity, up to 16 hours of battery, and Auracast to easily connect multiple speakers. Take your pick from blue, funky black, squad, classic black, or white.

Price: Rs 11,999

5. JBL Grip

The JBL Grip is all about fun—perfect for the beach, the pool, or a road trip. It’s waterproof, built to handle bumps, and packs ambient lighting for some extra party flair. You’ll get up to 14 hours of music. Choose your vibe: blue, red, black, or squad.

Price: Rs 7,999

6. JBL PartyBox Encore 2: For Throwing Down Big Parties

Planning a house party or taking the celebration on the go? The PartyBox Encore 2 has powerful JBL Pro Sound, a dynamic light show, wireless mic support, 15 hours of battery, and splash resistance. It’s only available in black for now, but it’ll easily be the life of any party.

Price: Rs 24,999

JBL’s Summer Special 2026 collection has been designed as travel-friendly audio gear, delivering big sound, long battery life and easy-to-carry designs.

Whether you just want affordable buds or need to amp up a party, there’s something in this lineup for every style and every budget.