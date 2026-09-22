Feeling stressed? Try these 5 simple games for a quick and relaxing gaming break

New Delhi:

Mobile gaming is not just for kids; it's for anyone. Rather, yesterday’s '90s kids are now adults, and the games they used to play for fun have taken up space in their lives as stress relievers. Some of the games are designed to take your time with strategy, focus and more. But, at times, for adults, some games could act as therapy on a busy schedule to make your brain feel calmer and refreshed.

So, if you are searching for simple games for a few minutes' break, then this article is for you, as we bring you some of the tried-and-tested games that take up less space on your mobile phone and have more fun graphics and music.

1. RUSH: Xtreme

RUSH: Xtreme is all about jumping right in. There’s nothing complicated here: just fast gameplay and easy-to-learn controls. You do not need a manual or a YouTube walkthrough—just tap and go. It’s perfect when you want a distraction without getting sucked into a long story or tough mechanics.

2. Magic Sort

If you prefer to slow things down, you would probably enjoy Magic Sort. It is basically an organised person’s dream – just sort objects and complete quick, simple challenges. There are bottles with different-coloured liquid, and you need to sort bottles so that they can get the cork and fit in a single colour. The rules are obvious from the start, and it’s satisfying to tidy things up, even virtually.

3. Subway Surfers

Old and engaging – could be good for so many reasons. Subway Surfers is still on many people’s phones (mainly adults). The game is an endless runner with one goal: move your character, dodge obstacles, scoop up coins, and stay in the game as long as possible. It only takes a minute to figure out the controls, but the speed ramps up and keeps you on your toes.

4. Fruit Ninja

Fruit Ninja keeps things straightforward. You swipe the screen to slice fruit and just do not hit the bombs. That is all you have to do. The woosh sound while cutting the fruit is also satisfying, and it looks fun for a quick break game. You can finish a round in no time, so it’s perfect for short breaks.

5. Words of Wonders: Crossword

If word games are more your thing, Words of Wonders: Crossword is a good pick. You connect letters to make words and fill in crossword puzzles by dragging your finger without lifting. There is zero rush, and you set your own pace.

It is a nice mental workout if you want a break that’s a little quieter and more thoughtful.

Take a simple gaming break

Each of these games gives you a quick escape, whether you want to run endlessly, slice fruit, organise objects, or flex your vocabulary. It’s not a substitute for real relaxation or proper stress relief, but taking a quick game break can make your day feel a little lighter. At least, when I tried, it worked for me. So you may give it a try if you need.

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