Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis confirms AI use during development, Crystal Dynamics explains

New Delhi:

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis sparked plenty of conversation after confirming it used AI-assisted tools during development, even as the studio made it clear that the final content is all human-made. This action-adventure remake of the original 1996 Tomb Raider turned heads with its new release date during Sony’s State of Play, but what really fired up the community was an AI content disclosure on its Steam page.

Steam page reveals AI use during development

Not long after the fresh trailer aired, Crystal Dynamics added a note to the Steam page saying they would have leaned on AI tools at specific parts of development. Basically, they used AI to speed up early experiments and fill in placeholders, just to keep things moving. The studio stressed that anything generated by AI didn’t stick around in the final build—human developers either tossed these assets out or refined them, making sure everything matched their vision for the game.

This sparked immediate debate. Lots of players, already wary of generative AI creeping into game creation, voiced concerns about where this leads next.

Crystal Dynamics responds to concerns

Crystal Dynamics responded to calm things down, explaining that for them, AI isn’t a magic creative engine—it’s just a productivity boost. Their teams used it to quickly iterate and test ideas, not to craft what actually ships. Every asset, story beat, and piece of art wrapped into the finished Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis comes from human hands. They underlined their point: the goal here is to empower artists, designers, and writers, not sideline them.

AI continues to divide the gaming community

It’s a heated topic. Over the past few years, big studios have taken plenty of criticism for letting AI-generated assets slip into game projects, with players worried about what gets lost—job opportunities, creative spark, that human touch. Developers argue that AI frees them up to focus on what matters most: gameplay, story, and polish.

Release date and platforms

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis was first announced back at The Game Awards 2025, aiming for a 2026 launch. Now, after the latest State of Play, fans will have to wait a bit longer.

The remake will now launch on February 12, 2027, for:

PC

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X/S

Nintendo Switch 2

The new Lara Croft’s first adventure without losing the exploration, puzzles, and action that made the original a classic. As hype builds, so does the debate over AI in the industry. The real challenge? Finding a way to embrace new tech and still give the creative spotlight to human developers who make these worlds come alive.