Google launches Search Profiles for creators and publishers to boost visibility on Search and Discover

New Delhi:

Google has introduced the new Search Profiles, which have been designed for the content publishers and creators to boost Search and Discover visibility. Basically, it lets you build a profile that shows off your work right in Google Search and Discover. Think of it like your own highlight reel, pulling together your articles, videos, socials, website, and anything else you want people to see, all in one spot.

What are Google Search Profiles?

They are kind of like your digital business card for Google. You control how you are shown across Google’s products.

The profile can display:

Latest articles and blog posts

YouTube videos

Social media updates

Personal websites

Creator bio and profile image

Links to supported platforms

Google says that the feature will enable users to get visibility of the content from their favourite creators while helping publishers reach wider audiences.

How do Search Profiles work?

Google’s pitching these profiles as a way for audiences to find creators they love and for creators to reach a bigger crowd.

Once created, the profile can be customised with:

Profile picture (avatar)

Bio and description

Website links

Social media handles

Video platform links

Featured content

The profile can be accessed through:

Google Search results

Google Discover feed

Knowledge Panels

Direct profile URLs

Once you have got it set up, you can tweak everything, like:

Add your avatar

Write your bio

Show off your website

Drop your social links

Highlight your best content

Who can use search profiles?

They pop up in Google Search results, feed into Google Discover, appear in Knowledge Panels, or even at a direct profile URL. Google thinks this setup pulls all your scattered online identities into one neat package.

Eligibility criteria include:

At least 100,000 followers on YouTube

At least 100,000 followers on Instagram

At least 100,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter)

At least 300,000 followers on TikTok

Additionally, users must be 18 years or older to create a Search Profile.

Search Profiles could enhance knowledge panels

If you already have a Google Knowledge Panel, Search Profiles tie right into it. Google will juice up your panel with fresher info, a new avatar, recent content, and direct links to your profile. It’s a way to boost your visibility and make your presence stand out even more.

How to create a Google Search Profile

Creators who meet the eligibility requirements can set up a profile by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to profile.google.com/claim.

Step 2: Sign in with your Google account.

Step 3: Link at least one supported social account.

Step 4: Hit that Create Profile button

Users can also check whether Google has already generated a profile for them by visiting profile.google.com or searching their name on Google.

You can also check if Google has auto-generated a profile for you at profile.google.com or by searching your name on Google.

Global expansion expected soon

Currently, Search Profiles are just for the US users. Google’s planning to roll them out elsewhere soon. With online visibility getting tougher every year, Search Profiles are shaping up to be a must-have for creators who want to make a splash and reach bigger audiences across Google’s universe.