Amazon unveils AI-powered visual search tools, adds Lens Live and Circle to Search features

New Delhi:

Amazon just rolled out a fresh set of AI visual search tools that change the way you browse and buy. Now, shopping on Amazon feels less like typing endless product names and more like pointing, snapping, and describing what you want.

Here’s what’s new: the features mix AI, image recognition, and your phone’s camera to make finding products fast and personal. You have got real-time, AI-generated search previews, massive upgrades to Amazon Lens, a “Shop by Style” tool for curated fashion ideas, and a slick Circle to Search option that lets you pinpoint products straight from any image.

AI can now turn product ideas into visual search results

One standout: you can now type a quick description—colour, style, texture—and Amazon’s AI generates visual options on the fly right under the search bar. See something you like? Tap the image and browse lookalikes from Amazon’s catalogue. For now, it’s mainly apparel and home décor, but you know Amazon, as they are always expanding.

‘Shop by Style’ offers curated fashion inspiration

If you are not sure of what to wear next, they you could try “Shop by Style.” Amazon’s AI puts together shoppable collages based on popular looks:

Urban Luxe

Soft Elegance

Casual Chic

Modern Minimalist and more

So instead of aimlessly scrolling, you get instant inspiration packed into themed collections.

Amazon Lens gets real-time AI recognition

Amazon Lens got smarter, too. Meet Lens Live: just point your camera at any object, and within seconds, a carousel of matching Amazon products pops up. Compare, save, buy, or ask Alexa for more info—all in real time. It’s a pretty seamless blend of the physical and digital worlds.

Circle to Search and Visual suggestions arrive

And if you spot something you want in a photo, Circle to Search has your back. You can draw a circle around the specific item, and Amazon hunts it down separately from the rest of the picture. No more guessing keywords.

On top of all that, expect Visual Suggestions for faster filtering, text prompts for uploaded images, souped-up “More Like This” recommendations, and a dedicated Amazon Lens widget for iPhone users.

Rolling out to US customers

These features are rolling out now across the U.S. on Android and iOS. Amazon’s betting big that these AI tools will make shopping more natural—so you can describe, snap, or highlight what you love, and let Amazon do the heavy lifting. Shopping gets simpler, and everything feels a bit more human.