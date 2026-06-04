New Auto-Reset Cyber Fraud alert: Phone suddenly resets and bank account is empty

New Delhi:

A new cyber scam has made its way to scam a man in Mumbai, and it’s downright unsettling. Scammers were remotely wiping the phone data, and before even realising, the bank account was drained. This happened to a CISF jawan, who lost around Rs 95,000 after his smartphone reset itself and his apps vanished.

How does the ‘Auto-Reset’ fraud work?

It all starts when a scammer tricks you into clicking on a link which is malicious and being operated by them. These links show up on WhatsApp, in your texts, emails, or even on social media. If you grant the wrong permission or accidentally install malware, you lose control.

Scammers in the background can see everything: your texts, your emails, those precious OTPs your bank sends. Sometimes, they will remotely reset your entire phone. When you check your device, your apps are just gone. And by then, they’ve already snatched your money, using the details, passwords, and codes they stole.

Why is this fraud dangerous?

Because you might not notice anything’s wrong until it is too late. The smartphone stays in your hand; everything looks normal at first, but someone else is syphoning off your sensitive info, like:

Banking and UPI details

Email accounts

One-Time Passwords (OTPs)

Personal messages

Saved passwords

Digital wallet information

What to do if you become a victim?

Now, for prevention. You need a few basic habits to stay safe:

Do not click on weird links. If you get something strange over SMS, WhatsApp, or social media, ignore it. Only download apps from the official Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Don’t grab APKs from shady sites. Inspect your app permissions once in a while. Turn off anything that looks unnecessary, especially for things like SMS, contacts, device admin, or accessibility. Keep your phone’s software and security patches up-to-date. Turn on security features for your banking apps—like app locks, biometrics, or two-factor authentication.

Stay alert against emerging cyber threats

One has to stay alert as these digitally advanced scammers are on the rise. They keep coming up with new tricks, and honestly, the only real defence is paying attention. Think before you click, download, or share access. A little caution goes a long way—sometimes it’s the only thing between you and a major financial disaster.