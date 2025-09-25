Apple responds to iPhone 17 Pro scratch concerns: Real benefits explained Apple has addressed the iPhone 17 Pro scratch concerns, confirming that most marks on demo units are due to store stands, not weak durability. While the camera plateau edges may show wear over time, the overall design is stronger, cooler, and more efficient.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 17 Pro has recently drawn attention not just for its performance, but also for durability concerns raised by some users. While the iPhone Air has impressed in bend and scratch tests, reports highlighted visible marks on demo units of the iPhone 17 Pro, sparking talk of a ‘scratchgate’.

Apple Faces ‘Scratchgate’ with iPhone 17 Pro: What’s behind the scratch marks?

Apple clarified that the marks seen on display models are not scratches. Instead, they are caused by material transfer from worn MagSafe stands used in Apple Stores, 9to5Mac reported.

These marks can be removed with cleaning. Apple also confirmed that older iPhones are affected by the same issue with the display, and stores are replacing the damaged MagSafe stands.

Camera Plateau Edges under the Microscope

Durability reviewer JerryRigEverything pointed out that the edges around the camera bump on the iPhone 17 Pro are more prone to scratches. Apple explained that these edges are made from the same anodised aluminium used in other iPhones and MacBooks. While strong, they may show normal wear and tear over time.

Overall durability is still strong

Despite the debate, the iPhone 17 lineup is still impressively durable. Tests show the new Ceramic Shield 2 front cover is more scratch-resistant than ever. The iPhone Air, despite being ultra-thin, is remarkably sturdy and resists bending. Outside of the camera plateau edges, the iPhone 17 Pro is highly resistant to scratches during everyday use.

Benefits of the new aluminium design

Apple shifted from titanium to a lightweight aerospace-grade 7000-series aluminium alloy for the iPhone 17 Pro. This new frame offers:

A better thermal performance for smoother operation

It comes with improved efficiency and battery life

It has a sleek unibody design that feels premium in the hand

Even after two weeks of heavy and casual use, reviewers have reported that their iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max still look brand new.