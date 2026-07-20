'Doesn't really matter': Rohit Sharma puts retirement rumours to rest in explosive interview after ENG series

London:

The Indian team succumbed to a hefty loss in the third and final ODI of the series against England. The two sides met at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London for the clash on July 20th, and batting first, England managed to post a total of 387 runs on the board in the first innings.

Aiming to chase down the target, it was the performance of veteran batter Rohit Sharma that stood out for the Men in Blue. Opening the innings, Rohit performed brilliantly as he scored 138 runs in 110 deliveries, propelling the Indian team to the perfect start in the game.

After the game, Rohit Sharma came forward and talked about the outside noise as well. Putting the rumours of retirement to bed, Rohit claimed that his job is to perform on the field, and he is unfazed by outside noise surrounding everything.

"My job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country. That's what I have been told to do since I made my debut. That's what I am going to do. Since I made my debut, the noise was there. Till the time I am going to be there, the noise will be there. Doesn't matter to me. What matters is what I do on the field. I want to try and contribute to the success of the team. That's all my focus is,” Rohit Sharma told BCCI.

“If there is no noise, there is no fun. My job is inside. Their job is outside. That's how I look at it,” he added.

Rohit Sharma opened up on his camaraderie with Virat Kohli

Furthermore, in the same interview, Rohit Sharma talked about his partnership with Virat Kohli. The two stars built a partnership of 113 runs in the clash against England, and talking about the same, the 39-year-old opened up on his relationship with Kohli.

"We've played our entire career together so it was nice to have him in the middle. We've had lot of partnerships. It's always fun batting together. We understand each other so much and yeah, it's always nice in the middle bouncing off ideas, try and see what we can do. So there was [a] lot of conversation that was going around in between when we were batting,” Rohit said.

Also Read: