CJP claims Centre reached out for talks; Abhijeet Dipke ends hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi:

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday claimed that the government has reached out to them for talks amid its "Chalo Sansad" protest march. According to CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, a delegation on behalf of the CJP will be meeting Union Minister JP Nadda to discuss the protesters' demands.

It is pertinent to mention that there was no official word from the government on the talks.

CJP delegation to meet JP Nadda

In a post on X, Das said that the government had approached them for talks. "Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet J.P. Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers. We shall win!" he said in a post.

Earlier in the day, Das signaled the organization's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms. While noting that the administration's overtures came late, he stated that they remain open to discussions to resolve the impasse surrounding the education system.

Das claimed that there is no clarity from the administration's side despite their recent attempt to open talks, adding that "the ball is in their court."

Abhijeet Dipke ends

Following the CJP's claim that the government had reached out for talks, the founding president of the Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke, ended his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

Dipke had begun the fast after Wangchuk was hospitalised on July 18, when his own 21-day hunger strike necessitated medical intervention.

CJP 'Sansad Chalo' march

This comes as thousands gathered near Parliament Street and tried to march towards Parliament to demand accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, braving security forces' batons.

A heavy deployment of uniformed police personnel, along with officers in plain clothes, was in place across the area to maintain law and order and prevent protesters from moving towards Parliament, according to sources.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk has requested the medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital to allow him to leave "even if temporarily" to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party's Parliament march, asserting that he was feeling "very fine" and that his health parameters were normal.

In a handwritten letter addressed to the medical superintendent, Wangchuk wrote, "This is to state that I am feeling very fine today and my health parameters are also showing as quite normal. Hence, I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that I can join the march to Parliament -- Sansad Chalo -- this morning."

"I shall be most grateful," the letter dated July 20 said.

(With PTI and PTI inputs)

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