'Allow me to leave, I have to join Parliament march': Sonam Wangchuk writes to Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi:

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently undergoing treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, has written to the hospital administration requesting that he be discharged so he can participate in the proposed march to Parliament. In his letter, Wangchuk said his health had improved significantly and urged the authorities to allow him to leave the hospital, even if only for a few hours, to join the "Sansad Chalo" march which began on Monday morning.

'I am feeling much better, please allow me to leave'

In the letter addressed to the hospital administration, Wangchuk stated that his health parameters had returned to normal and there was no reason to continue restricting his movement. "I would like to inform you that today I am feeling much better and all my health parameters are completely normal. Therefore, I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if only for some time, so that I can participate in this morning's march to Parliament ('Sansad Chalo')."

Wangchuk also shared a copy of the letter on his official X account. Along with the letter, he posted: "Sonam Wangchuk is trying his best to meet all of you! He has submitted a letter to the hospital because his health is fine. If the hospital claims that he is not under detention, then why are restrictions still being imposed?"

What did the hospital say?

Earlier on Monday, Safdarjung Hospital issued a health bulletin at around 10 am, stating that Wangchuk continues to receive comprehensive medical treatment at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital. According to the hospital, his vital parameters remain stable. However, doctors have said that close monitoring of his blood parameters and overall clinical condition is still required.

"Sonam Wangchuk is receiving comprehensive medical care at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable. Close clinical monitoring of his blood parameters continues to be necessary. Wangchuk remains under continuous medical supervision and the close observation of a multidisciplinary team of specialists," the medical bulletin stated.

Doctors advise uninterrupted treatment

The hospital further said that the recommendation for continued hospitalisation has been made after a joint clinical assessment by medical teams from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital as well as AIIMS, New Delhi.

According to the doctors, uninterrupted medical intervention and continuous observation are essential to detect any possible complications at an early stage and ensure timely treatment. The hospital added that Wangchuk is receiving all necessary medical care and remains under the constant supervision of a multidisciplinary team.

Hospitalised after 21 days of hunger strike

Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday after completing 21 days of his indefinite hunger strike. He has been observing the fast since June 28 in support of the protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The agitation seeks greater accountability in the education system and raises several demands, including action over alleged paper leaks in examinations such as NEET, accountability for examination-related irregularities, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a stronger government response to students' concerns.

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