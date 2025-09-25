Google Mixboard: An AI-powered Moodboard builder for creative projects Google has launched Mixboard, an AI moodboard builder powered by the Gemini 2.5 Flash model, now available in public beta in the U.S. Users can generate and edit boards using prompts, upload images, and refine designs with natural language.

Google has unveiled Mixboard, an experimental AI-powered tool designed to help users create moodboards and explore design ideas. Launched under Google Labs, Mixboard is powered by the Gemini 2.5 Flash model and is currently available in public beta in the United States. The platform works as an open canvas for creativity, allowing users to start with pre-populated templates or generate projects from simple text prompts.

How does Mixboard work for the users?

Mixboard enables users to:

Start a new project using text prompts or ready-made templates.

Upload personal images or use AI to generate visuals.

Edit boards using natural language commands, such as combining images, making adjustments, or regenerating new versions.

Use one-click options like “regenerate” or “more like this” for quick redesigns.

Generate contextual text from any images on the board for additional creative inputs.

With prompts such as “show me cups, bowls, and plates in Memphis style” or “plan an autumn party in my living room”, users can easily build moodboards for home décor, event planning, DIY projects, or creative brainstorming sessions, The Verge report stated.

Mixboard versus other creative platforms

While the concept of visual moodboards is not new, platforms like FigJam and Adobe Firefly Boards already exist—Google’s integration of generative AI with design makes Mixboard stand out. It acts as a hybrid of Pinterest-style inspiration boards and AI-driven image generation tools, offering users a more interactive and customizable experience.

Early access and community

Mixboard is currently available as a public beta in the U.S. through labs.google/mixboard. Google has also invited users to join its Discord community to share feedback and stay updated on upcoming Labs experiments.

Mixboard highlights Google’s focus on visual design tools​

With the rise of AI-powered creative apps, Mixboard highlights Google’s focus on visual design tools. Whether you’re a professional designer, event planner, or just someone exploring home décor, Mixboard provides an easy, AI-driven way to turn ideas into visuals.