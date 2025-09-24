Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Get free skins, bundles, diamonds and more

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Get free skins, bundles, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire MAX players in India can claim free skins, bundles, and gloo walls today with the redeem codes for 24 September. These limited-time codes offer premium rewards without any cost. With the upcoming OB51 update, Free Fire MAX is set to get even more exciting for gamers.

Free Fire Max
Free Fire Max Image Source : Garena
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire MAX, one of the popular battle royale games played by mobile gamers, has continued to be one of the most loved battle royale games in India. Known for its HD graphics, smooth controls, and thrilling matches, the game also keeps players excited with redeem codes. These codes offer free rewards like character skins, weapon cosmetics, bundles, gloo walls, and even diamonds—all without spending real money.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 24 September

Here are today’s active codes:

  1. X8Q5M7R1K9L2H6Z3
  2. P3K7X9R1M2Q8H6Z5
  3. 9Q1M6X3K7R2Z5H8L
  4. T2X7Q9M3R1K6P5Z8
  5. M2X9R7Q1K3Z6P5H8
  6. 4Q1M7X9R2K6H8P5Z
  7. Z6X9R1M7Q3K2P5H8
  8. G4K9X2M7R1Q5H3Z6
  9. 2M9R1X7Q3K6P5Z8H
  10. K7R2Q9M1X3Z6P8H5
  11. 8R1X7Q9M2K5Z3H6P
  12. V5K9X1M7R2Q3Z6H8
  13. 3R7Q9X1M6K2P8H5Z
  14. H1Q9M7X3R2K5Z8L6
  15. P7M9X1R2Q6K3Z5H8
  16. 9X3Q7M1R6K2P8Z5H
  17. Q5R1X9M7K2Z6P8H3
  18. M1X9R7Q2K5Z3H8P6

Players must note that these redeem codes are valid for a limited time and may expire quickly. Each player can use a code only once.

What are redeem codes?

Redeem codes in Free Fire MAX are 12- to 16-character alphanumeric codes released by Garena. Each code comes with an exclusive reward, which may range from stylish outfits to premium in-game collectables. However, these codes are time-limited and can only be used once per account. Players need to redeem them as soon as possible before they expire.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

  • Visit the official redemption site: reward.ff.garena.com
  • Log in using your Free Fire MAX account (Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK).
  • Copy and paste one redeem code from the list above.
  • Click on confirm and submit.
  • Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.

Why are these redeem codes Important?

For Indian players, redeem codes are a budget-friendly way to unlock exciting rewards. Skins, diamonds, and bundles usually require top-up purchases, but with redeem codes, players can enjoy premium features for free and level up their game easily.

What’s Next for Free Fire MAX?

Along with redeem codes, Garena is preparing to roll out the Free Fire MAX OB51 Advance Server update, which will bring new weapons, enhanced gameplay, and fresh events. This ensures that Indian fans continue to enjoy action-packed experiences in every season.

Aadhaar Card now available on WhatsApp: Here’s how to get it instantly

Create Durga Puja ready photos with Gemini Nano Banana: 10 Easy prompts for stunning AI images

ChatGPT Go doubles subscribers in India within a month of launch

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Tech News Free Fire Max Garena Gaming
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\