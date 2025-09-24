ChatGPT Go doubles subscribers in India within a month of launch OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go plan has been a massive hit in India, with subscriptions more than doubling in just a month. Following this success, the plan has now expanded to Indonesia at the same price. With affordable AI access, OpenAI is directly challenging Google’s AI Plus.

New Delhi:

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Go in India on August 19 (2025) as a cheaper subscription plan priced at Rs 399 per month. The plan gives higher access limits for messages, image generation, and file uploads to the users, with better memory retention for personalised conversations. Within just a month, this low-cost option has proved to be a game-changer for OpenAI in India.

Subscriptions in India more than doubled

Nick Turley, head of ChatGPT, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the number of ChatGPT subscribers in India more than doubled after the introduction of ChatGPT Go. This makes India one of the fastest-growing markets for OpenAI.

India is already OpenAI’s second-largest market for ChatGPT, after the US. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has confirmed that the company will be opening its first office in India by the end of this year, showing how crucial the country has become in OpenAI’s global plans.

ChatGPT Go is now available in Indonesia

After the successful launch in India, Indonesia has become the second country to get the ChatGPT Go plan. The pricing is the same as in India at 75,000 Rupiah per month (Rs 399 approx.).

Nick Turley also revealed that Indonesia is among ChatGPT’s top five markets in terms of weekly active users, making it a natural choice for expansion.

What does ChatGPT Go offer to its users?

Compared to free users, ChatGPT Go provides:

10x higher limits on messages, images, and file uploads.

Better memory retention for long-term conversations.

Access to more advanced AI features at an affordable price.

This makes it especially attractive for students, creators, and professionals who want more from ChatGPT without paying the higher premium plan costs.

Competition from Google AI Plus

OpenAI’s expansion into Indonesia comes shortly after Google launched AI Plus in the same market. Google’s plan also costs 75,000 Rupiah but includes tools like Gemini 2.5 Pro, Veo 3 Fast for video creation, NotebookLM, integration with Google apps, and 200GB Google One storage.

To attract users, Google is even offering a 50 per cent discount for six months. This sets up a direct competition between OpenAI and Google in one of the fastest-growing AI markets.