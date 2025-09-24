Planning to Buy iPhone 17? Check prices in India, US, UK, UAE and more before you decide Apple’s iPhone 17 series is much more expensive in India than in countries like the US, Canada, and Hong Kong. For Indian buyers, the US remains the cheapest place to buy the new iPhones, with savings of up to Rs 20,000 on some models.

New Delhi:

Apple has launched its iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and, for the first time, the thinner iPhone 17 Air. The phones were announced during Apple’s Awe-dropping event and went on sale globally from September 19, 2025. The devices are available in India through Apple’s official online and offline stores.

Apple iPhone 17 series: Prices in India

In India, the new iPhones come with a slight price hike compared to the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 17: Rs 82,900

iPhone 17 Air: Rs 99,900 (approx.)

iPhone 17 Pro: Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rs 1,49,900

The price for India is higher than in many other countries, even though the iPhone 17 is assembled in India.

iPhone 17 global prices compared

When converted to Indian rupees, here’s how much the iPhone 17 series costs in other regions (based on September 2025 exchange rates):

iPhone 17: Rs 70,500 (US), Rs 81,700 (UAE), Rs 87,900 (UK), Rs 1,28,800 (Vietnam)

iPhone 17 Air: Rs 88,200 (US), Rs 1,03,300 (UAE), Rs 1,09,900 (UK), Rs 1,05,400 (Vietnam)

iPhone 17 Pro: Rs 97,000 (US), Rs 1,13,000 (UAE), Rs 1,20,900 (UK), Rs 1,15,500 (Vietnam)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rs 1,05,800 (US), Rs 1,22,500 (Dubai), Rs 1,31,900 (UK), Rs 1,25,400 (Vietnam)

Where is it the cheapest?

Clearly, the United States offers the lowest prices across all models of the iPhone 17- being the home country, of course!

For example, the base iPhone 17 is almost Rs 12,000 cheaper in the US when compared to India.

Should Indians buy iPhones abroad?

If you have friends or relatives who are travelling from the US, Canada or Hong Kong, then you must ask them to bring the device that could save you a significant amount. However, warranty and after-sales service should be checked before making the purchase, as Apple’s policies sometimes differ by region.