Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 launched with AI and gaming upgrades Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 has been designed for flagship Android devices. With faster CPU and GPU performance, smarter on-device AI, advanced imaging capabilities, and AI-driven connectivity, the chipset sets a new benchmark for mobile computing and gaming.

New Delhi:

Qualcomm, one of the popular names in the chip market, has officially introduced its latest flagship chipset- the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The new chip will soon be powering the upcoming Android flagship smartphones. The company has skipped ahead in naming to reflect a generational leap in performance and AI capabilities. The new SoC brings upgraded CPU, GPU, and NPU along with better efficiency and advanced imaging features.

Third-generation Oryon CPU performance

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 features a third-generation Oryon CPU, including two prime cores clocked up to 4.6GHz and six performance cores reaching 3.62GHz. Qualcomm claims up to 35 per cent better CPU power efficiency and an overall 16 per cent improvement in SoC efficiency compared to its predecessor.

Adreno GPU for gaming enhancements

The updated Adreno GPU promises up to 23 per cent higher gaming performance while reducing power consumption by 20 per cent. With these upgrades, gamers can expect smoother frame rates and longer playtime without overheating, making this SoC ideal for next-gen mobile gaming experiences.

Smarter AI with Hexagon NPU

The Hexagon NPU has also received major improvements, offering 37 per cent faster performance and better energy savings. Together with the Snapdragon Sensing Hub, this allows the chipset to deliver personalised, on-device AI experiences that adapt to user behaviour over time.

Camera and video upgrades

On the imaging side, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 introduces support for the APV (Advanced Professional Video) codec and a computational video pipeline. These features allow for AI-powered frame-by-frame video enhancements. Users will also benefit from context-aware autofocus, auto exposure, and auto white balance, promising professional-grade photos and videos on smartphones.

Connectivity with the X85 modem

The new chipset integrates the X85 modem, first announced earlier this year. It offers AI-enhanced Wi-Fi and up to 50 per cent lower gaming latency, ensuring seamless connectivity for online gaming and streaming.