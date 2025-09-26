5 Diwali poster ideas with Gemini Nano Banana prompts: Realistic and vibrant Be Diwali ready with Gemini Nano Banana prompts to create the best, cinematic and realistic images for the users. This will help them to safeguard them from the hassle of rushing for real photo click, during the festivity work at it's peak.

Finally, we are almost in October, and festivities have already started. When we speak of the festive season, it demands visually rich, vibrant and utterly spectacular images to be uploaded on social media, just to highlight the festival vibe. Families and businesses look for the perfect way to capture the grandeur of Diwali- the festival of lights. And to ease the concerns this year, from complex editing, pressure for having those perfect portraits, AI has come up with ways to revolutionise the idea.

The arrival of Gemini Nano Banana (Nano's image generation and editing model) has made it possible for anyone to create ultra-realistic, fancy and highly personalised Diwali posters with just a few simple text prompts. This technology comes with the amalgamation of lifelike detail with festive drama, enabling the users to effortlessly place themselves into scenes brimming with glowing diyas and shimmering gold.

5 Fun and easy prompts to create personalised, stunning Diwali photos

Here are 5 easy prompts to design your AI image with simplicity and transform your uploaded photo into a high-resolution (HD), magazine-worthy Diwali visual, which assures to look real with a touch of cinematic flair:

Golden Hour Lakshmi Aarti:

Prompt: “Convert the person in this photo into a cinematic, 8K portrait. They are wearing a deep crimson silk lehenga with heavy gold embroidery. They are holding a large, ornate puja thali filled with marigold flowers and glowing diyas. The scene is a temple courtyard at 'golden hour,' with soft, warm light and a shallow depth of field, making the background beautifully blurred.”

Modern Family on the Terrace:

Prompt: “Create an ultra-HD, full-body shot of the person in the photo with a modern, stylish family (add 3 other people, two adults and two children). Everyone is wearing matching royal blue and gold contemporary Indian wear. They are standing on a city high-rise terrace at night, surrounded by dozens of sparkling string lights and colourful sky lanterns floating in the background. Make the mood joyous and celebratory.”

Diwali Firework Silhouette:

Prompt: “Generate a striking, high-contrast image. The person in the photo is standing on a balcony, silhouetted against a night sky filled with bright, bursting fireworks. They are looking up, their traditional outfit catching the ambient light. Use a deep navy and shimmering gold colour palette for a dramatic, festive poster look.”

Close-Up with Intricate Rangoli:

Prompt: “Create a close-up, highly detailed photo of the person in a traditional bright pink and orange saree, lighting a clay diya. The foreground should show a flawless, vibrant, and intricate rangoli design. The lighting is focused, highlighting the glowing flame and the gold jewellery. Use a hyper-realistic, glossy photography style.”

Vintage Bollywood Diwali Look:

Prompt: “Transform this photo into a vintage 1980s Bollywood-style portrait for a Diwali magazine cover. The subject is wearing a bottle-green velvet kurta with a detailed gold border. They are posing elegantly next to a tall, traditional brass lamp. Apply a soft, grainy film effect and warm sepia tones for a nostalgic, glamorous feel.”

What is the Gemini Nano Banana AI phenomenon?

The Nano Banana AI model is responsible for the creative surge, which is officially called Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, the image generation and editing component of Google's powerful Gemini family.

The playful internal codename, which is named 'Nano Banana,' was adopted by the internet community and quickly stuck after the model anonymously topped performance leaderboards on sites like LMArena.

Gemini Nano's image capabilities were publicly launched in late August 2025 and integrated into the Gemini app and other Google AI services. The speed of its popularity was extraordinary: within the first two weeks, the feature had already been used to generate and edit over 500 million images, attracting tens of millions of new users to the Gemini app. Its success is rooted in its ability to perform precise, natural-language edits—such as changing clothing or background—while maintaining a stunningly consistent and recognisable facial identity of the person in the original photo. This combination of realism, simplicity, and speed has quickly cemented 'Nano Banana' as the most viral AI image trend of the year.