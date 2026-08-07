iQOO Neo 11 Ultra launch date confirmed for August 10: 9000mAh battery, Dimensity 9500 tipped

New Delhi:

iQOO has officially set August 10 as the launch date for its new Neo 11 Ultra in China, and the buzz is already building. This phone isn’t just another release—it’s shaping up to be the powerhouse in the Neo 11 lineup, aimed at users who want high-end specs without breaking the bank. The company’s still keeping a few cards close to its chest—design, pricing, and full specifications are all under wraps—but leaks and early reports are painting a pretty compelling picture.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra launch date confirmed

Hui Huizi, iQOO’s Neo Product Manager, took to Weibo to confirm the launch date, and that’s pretty much all we got from the official side. But here’s what’s coming through the rumour mill: the Neo 11 Ultra carries the model number V2545A, already spotted on Geekbench, pointing to a whole new level of performance.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset tipped

It’s set to run on a custom-built MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset—all manufactured on an advanced 3 nm process. This is not your typical mobile chip. It combines four efficiency cores at 2.7GHz, three performance cores at 3.5GHz, and a prime core cranking up to a blazing 4.21GHz. You’re also looking at a massive 16GB of RAM, letting you multitask with pretty much anything you throw at it. And, running on Vivo's OriginOS 6 (which is based off Android 16), the Neo 11 Ultra’s Geekbench scores are off the charts: 3,395 in single-core and 10,312 in multi-core tests. That’s desktop-level muscle in your pocket.

9,000mAh battery

Leaks suggest the Neo 11 Ultra is packing a 9,000mAh battery—yes, you read that right, a battery big enough that most users will blow past a full day on a single charge. When you do need a top-up, 100W wired fast charging should get you from low to full in a flash. The display is just as premium: a flat 6.83-inch OLED panel with sharp 2K resolution for crisp visuals, richer colors, and better clarity on everything from gaming to video streams.

Security and durability

Security and durability are not getting left behind, either. Reports say the phone will include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for faster, more secure unlocking. An IP68 rating means you don’t have to baby the device—rain, dust, splashes, or the occasional drop in water shouldn’t be a problem.

Looking at these features together, the Neo 11 Ultra is not just a small upgrade. It’s a serious play for anyone who needs both performance and battery life—be that gamers, power users, or just folks who hate plugging in all the time. People are also expecting a Neo 11S, but iQOO hasn’t confirmed or even teased that model.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra: What to expect?

As launch day approaches, iQOO is bound to drop more info—maybe some teasers, definitely the official price, and, fingers crossed, global rollout plans. There are still a few mysteries, but the direction is clear: this phone is all about big specs, tonnes of battery, and a top-tier display. All that’s left is to see how it’s priced and when you might be able to buy one outside China. If you care about raw power or just want a device that can keep up with your day, the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is definitely one to watch.

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