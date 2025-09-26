Adobe Photoshop now supports Nano Banana AI for generative fill and edits: How to use it?

Adobe Photoshop now supports Google’s Nano Banana AI as a big step forward for creative professionals. The integration was announced along with Black Forest Labs’ Flux.1 Kontext Pro, making Photoshop more versatile for AI-driven creativity. This means that the users will have to leave the app to experiment with trendy Nano Banana AI styles such as 3D figurines, 4K portraits, and other viral image formats.
How to use Nano Banana in Adobe’s Photoshop?
Using Nano Banana inside Photoshop is simple. When working with the Generative Fill feature, users can now choose Nano Banana as their AI engine. This allows instant creation of AI-generated content with the flexibility to make edits and corrections using Photoshop’s professional-grade tools.
According to Adobe VP Deepa Subramaniam, the integration combines “choice in models with Photoshop’s precision and control,” giving creators a unique blend of automation and fine-tuned editing.
What are the benefits for creators with Nano Banana’s integration?
One of the main advantages of this update is the ability to make corrections directly within Photoshop. AI-generated images often have small errors, but with Nano Banana inside Photoshop, users can refine results seamlessly.
Creators can:
- Generate trendy AI images instantly
- Fix imperfections with Photoshop tools
- Stay within one app without switching between platforms
Nano Banana access and limits
Adobe is offering unlimited access to Nano Banana and Flux.1 Kontext Pro until October 28, 2025. After that:
- Creative Cloud Standard, Photography Plan, and Photoshop Single App users will get 100 lifetime credits per model.
- Creative Cloud Pro subscribers will receive 500 credits daily.
- Currently, Nano Banana is restricted to the Generative Fill tool.
Privacy and commercial use
Adobe has clarified that user content is never used to train AI models, whether Firefly or third-party engines like Nano Banana. However, the company has not confirmed if Nano Banana-generated images can be used commercially, stating that creators must decide if the model fits their project’s needs.