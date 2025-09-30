YouTube to pay Trump USD 24.5 million in settlement over ban YouTube has agreed to pay USD 24.5 million to Donald Trump, as part of a legal settlement related to the suspension of his channel after the January 6 (2021) Capitol riots. A major portion of the settlement will go toward building a new White House ballroom.

New Delhi:

Almost five years since the banning of Donald Trump’s channel in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol attack, YouTube (owned by Alphabet) has reached a USD 24.5 million settlement with the former president. The company initially shut down Trump’s channel, claiming that his content could incite further violence.

Although YouTube reinstated his account in 2023, Trump pursued legal action, demanding compensation for damages.

Funding a White House Ballroom from YouTube’s settlement money

Under the terms of the settlement, USD 22 million (more than Rs 2 crores) of the payout will be allocated to the construction of a new ballroom at the White House, a project reportedly initiated at Trump’s request. The remaining USD 2.5 million will be given to the American Conservative Union and a group of individuals who joined the lawsuit against YouTube after their accounts were similarly affected.

Trump’s series of wins against tech giants

This case is just one in a series of successful lawsuits Trump has filed against major corporations.

Meta agreed to a USD 25 million settlement, while Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) paid around USD 10 million after suspending Trump’s account in 2021.

Similarly, Disney paid USD 15 million following a defamation claim tied to an ABC News interview.

Paramount Global settled for USD 16 million over a story that angered Trump despite not directly involving him.

Why did YouTube ban Trump’s YouTube channel in 2021?

YouTube originally suspended Trump’s channel shortly after the Capitol riots, citing the risk that his videos could encourage violence. The decision aligned with actions taken by other social media platforms that cut ties with Trump in the immediate aftermath of the incident. However, with platforms restoring his accounts in recent years, Trump has continued to seek financial redress through lawsuits.

The settlement underscores Trump’s aggressive legal strategy against Big Tech, which he accuses of silencing him for political reasons. With millions already secured from multiple companies, the latest deal with YouTube not only boosts his financial war chest but also funds a new legacy project at the White House.