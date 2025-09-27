Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers Rs 73000 price cut in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available at Rs 99,999 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, down from its launch price of Rs 1,72,999. Packed with a foldable OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, advanced AI features, and a powerful triple-camera setup.

New Delhi:

Google’s foldable flagship, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, has received a massive price cut of Rs 73,000 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. The device, which was launched at Rs 1,72,999, can now be purchased for just Rs 99,999. This is the first time the foldable has been listed for under Rs 1 lakh, making it a highly attractive deal for buyers looking for a premium foldable phone.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Pricing and variants

At launch, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was priced at Rs 1,72,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Even before the sale, its retail price was around Rs 1,61,999. With this ongoing festive discount, buyers can now grab the phone at Rs 99,999, offering an unmatched price-to-performance value in the foldable segment.

(Image Source : FLIPKART)Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Foldable display and design

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with an 8-inch LTPO OLED Super Actual Flex foldable display. It also features a 6.3-inch OLED Actual cover display, both of which support a 120Hz refresh rate. With a peak brightness of 2700 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, the phone promises durability along with an immersive visual experience.

Performance powered by Tensor G4

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also supports Gemini AI features, including Magic Eraser, Best Take, Photo Unblur, and Night Sight, offering advanced photo and video enhancements powered by AI.

Camera setup

The phone houses a triple rear camera system:

48MP wide-angle lens

10.5MP ultra-wide sensor

10.8MP telephoto lens with 5X optical and 20X super resolution zoom

For selfies, it offers two 10MP front cameras — one on the cover display and another on the main foldable display.

Battery and software

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold packs a 4,650mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and Qi wireless charging. It runs on Android 14 and comes with both fingerprint sensor and face unlock for security.