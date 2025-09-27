How to book an entire train or coach online without IRCTC app: Know FTR website charges and rules Indian Railways enables users to book an entire train or coach online through its FTR website. Passengers will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 50,000 per coach, while premium trains like Rajdhani and Vande Bharat are excluded.

New Delhi:

With the festive season, followed by the wedding season, which is just around the corner, many families are looking forward to booking an entire train or coach to transport the wedding procession from one city to another. Compared to buses or road travel, trains are more comfortable, safer, and allow larger groups to travel together. But here’s the catch — you cannot book a whole train or coach through the IRCTC website or app. Instead, Indian Railways provides a dedicated booking platform for this purpose.

Where to book an entire train or coach?

The IRCTC Full Tariff Rate (FTR) website https://www.ftr.irctc.co.in/ftr/ is the official platform to book full trains or individual coaches. To book, users must first create an account on the FTR website, log in, check the train options available, select the cities of travel, and proceed with payment.

In addition to the online option, passengers can also get details about charter train bookings at their nearest railway station.

What can be booked on the FTR website?

The platform allows three types of bookings:

Train Charters : Booking an entire train

: Booking an entire train Coach Charters : Booking individual coaches

: Booking individual coaches Saloon Charters: Booking special saloon coaches

For each coach booking, a registration fee of Rs 50,000 has to be paid. Additional charges depend on the distance, number of halts, and type of service.

Restrictions you must know

Not all trains are available for full bookings. The FTR website lists only mail/express and intercity trains, while premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, and Vande Bharat cannot be booked for private charters.

Moreover, train coach bookings are restricted during festive and peak seasons. According to IRCTC, bookings will not be available between:

October 13, 2025 : November 4, 2025 (Diwali period)

: November 4, 2025 (Diwali period) February 25, 2026: March 11, 2026 (Holi period)

These restrictions ensure the availability of trains for regular passengers during festivals. Bookings are also restricted during the Diwali and Holi seasons.