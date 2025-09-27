AI could replace 40 per cent of jobs and reach superintelligence by 2030: Sam Altman Sam Altman warned that AI could replace 40 per cent of jobs within a few years and reach superintelligence by 2030. While he acknowledged the risks of mass layoffs, he remains optimistic about AI’s role as a human-centric tool. Altman also revealed OpenAI’s plans for hardware devices.

New Delhi:

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has once again sparked debate on the future of work and artificial intelligence. After receiving the Axel Springer Award, Altman said that the AI systems are advancing faster than expected, and they will be much advanced by 2030- we may see ‘superintelligence’- which will be capable of solving problems beyond human reach.

Altman further admitted, “GPT-5 is already smarter than me and many others,” while he emphasised the steep pace of AI’s progress.

Superintelligence by 2030?

Altman predicted that AI could soon make scientific discoveries which are impossible for humans to achieve independently.

“By the end of this decade, if we don’t have extraordinarily capable models that do things humans cannot, I’d be very surprised,” he said.

However, this advancement also brings challenges, including the potential for mass layoffs across industries.

40 per cent jobs at risk

According to Altman, artificial intelligence might not wipe out jobs entirely, but will automate 30 per cent to 40 per cent of tasks in the economy.

Once the AI technology advances, jobs will disappear while entirely new roles will emerge by 2030 (predicted timeline). The main point where Altman stressed was that the company will be developing adaptability and mastering what he calls the ‘meta-skill of learning how to learn’.

Keeping AI aligned with human values

Despite the rising concerns related to AI surpassing humanity, Altman further rejected the fear that humans will become irrelevant once the technology advances. Instead, he stressed the importance of ensuring AI is aligned with human values, warning of unintended consequences if not managed carefully.

OpenAI is exploring new devices

Altman also hinted at OpenAI’s hardware ambitions. After hiring an Apple designer, the company is exploring a “small family of devices” that could revolutionise how people use computers, moving beyond apps and notifications to fully AI-driven task management. He called this the third great shift in computing, after the keyboard and touchscreen revolutions.

Parenting, politics and the future

Reflecting on his new role as a father, Altman said he wants his son to grow up with skills like creativity, resilience, and adaptability in an AI-driven world. He also suggested that politicians will increasingly rely on AI for decision-making, though humans will remain in charge of major calls.

The road ahead for AI

Altman concluded that the coming years could redefine industries, reshape daily life, and transform work at a pace humanity has never witnessed. While OpenAI pushes the boundaries of technology, it insists the company’s priority remains keeping AI safe, ethical, and human-centric.