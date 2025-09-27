Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Customers call iPhone 16 deal a ‘Fraud’ Customers are accusing Flipkart of running a fraudulent Big Billion Days Sale, where iPhone 16 and Pixel 9 orders were cancelled after payments. Buyers allege that Flipkart deducted non-refundable fees while cancelling orders, leaving them with losses.

New Delhi:

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, one of India’s biggest festive shopping events, has landed in controversy this year. Shoppers are alleging that premium smartphones like the iPhone 16 and the Google Pixel 9, which were advertised with huge discounts, are part of a fraudulent sales strategy. According to several buyers, their orders were cancelled soon after payment, leaving them without the product and, in some cases, without a proper refund.

Fraud in the name of Festive discounts?

On social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), users have accused Flipkart of deceiving customers with misleading offers. The iPhone 16, which was promoted at its lowest-ever price, quickly went out of stock. Buyers who managed to place an order found it was later cancelled. In many cases, the product reappeared online at its original price within minutes, raising suspicion of intentional manipulation.

Non-refundable fees add to customer anger

The biggest grievance among customers is that even after cancelled orders, Flipkart allegedly deducted non-refundable charges. These include offer handling fees, payment handling fees, protection promise fees, and pick-up fees. As a result, customers end up losing money without receiving any product.

This practice, users claim, allows Flipkart to earn revenue on cancellations while showing massive discounts during sale events. Several buyers said this trend has been continuing for the past few years during festive sales.

False hopes of discounted iPhones

Shoppers who were eager to buy the iPhone 16 at discounted prices now feel cheated. For many, this was their chance to own a premium smartphone at a lower cost. However, the repeated cancellations and charges have left them calling the sale a ‘trap’ for ordinary customers.

Pattern of complaints across sales

E-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon attract customers with flash sales, half-price deals, and heavy discounts during festive seasons. But many users claim that such tactics are merely a marketing gimmick. Customers have been complaining that either products don’t get delivered, or hidden charges reduce the benefit of the deals.