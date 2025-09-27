Google turns 27: A look back at its first logo and new birthday doodle Google is celebrating its 27th birthday with a nostalgic Doodle that showcases its first logo from 1998. Founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the company has grown from a garage startup to the world’s most dominant search engine, while also expanding into smartphones, AI, and cloud services.

New Delhi:

Google, one of the most popular tech giants, is celebrating its 27th birthday today (September 27, 2025), marking its existence to last for almost three decades- shaping the world for search with information online. Once a small research project at Stanford University, Google is now a household name that has even turned into a verb- ‘Googling’.

From a garage startup to the world’s most popular search engine

When was Google founded?

Google was officially registered as a company on September 4, 1998, by founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. However, the website was first launched earlier, on September 15, 1997. While its original birthday was observed on September 4, Google later shifted the celebration to September 27, a date that commemorates a milestone when the search engine indexed a record number of web pages.

(Image Source : GOOGLE)GOOGLE

(Image Source : GOOGLE)GOOGLE

(Image Source : GOOGLE)GOOGLE

(Image Source : GOOGLE)GOOGLE

The Nostalgic Google Doodle

As part of the celebration, Google has unveiled a special Doodle on its homepage. This year’s Doodle brings back the first Google logo from 1998, giving users a nostalgic glimpse of the search engine’s humble beginnings. Over the years, Google Doodles have become a trademark way to mark global events, festivals, and anniversaries, often featuring fun designs, animations, or interactive games.

Google’s humble beginnings

The company’s journey started in a garage in California, proving that innovative ideas can grow into global revolutions. A blog post from Google recalls: “As we celebrate Google's birthday today, we remember our humble beginnings as a research project in a garage — proof that breakthrough moments can start in ordinary places.”

Google’s dominance in the Digital World

From being just a search engine, Google has expanded into almost every corner of the digital world. It now powers Android smartphones, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, AI tools, and cloud services. With billions of users worldwide, Google continues to dominate online search and shape the future of digital innovation.

Special deals on Pixel devices

To mark its 27th birthday, Google is offering special deals on its Pixel products, including smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, and accessories via its online store. These include limited-time discounts, cashback offers, and bundles for tech enthusiasts.