Croma Diwali Sale 2025: Flat 35 per cent off on TVs, smartphones, laptops and more, along with EMI offers The Croma Festival of Dreams sale is live till 23 October 2025, offering up to 35 per cent flat discounts, 20 per cent cashback, and attractive EMI options on TVs, smartphones, laptops, ACs, refrigerators, and more.

New Delhi:

Croma, Tata Group’s electronics retail chain, has officially kicked off its much-awaited Festival of Dreams sale ahead of Dussehra, Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj. The sale is live and will last till 23 October 2025. The mega festive campaign will bring flat discounts of up to 35 per cent across multiple categories, along with cashback of up to 20 per cent, exchange offers, and easy EMI options.

Croma launches Festival of Dreams Sale: Blockbuster discounts across top electronics

Customers can enjoy flat festive discounts on some of the most popular electronics categories:

35 per cent off on Smart TVs

15 per cent off on Smartphones

25 per cent off on Refrigerators

30 per cent off on Washing Machines

35 per cent off on Air Conditioners

20 per cent off on Laptops

35 per cent off on Small Home & Kitchen Appliances

45 per cent off on Headphones & Earphones

30 per cent off on Home Audio

The retailer also highlighted that TVs and ACs will become even more affordable thanks to recent GST reforms, giving buyers additional savings on big-ticket upgrades.

Shop across 560+ stores or online platforms via Crome

Croma has made festive shopping easier with 560+ stores across 200+ Indian cities, along with seamless digital access through croma.com and the Tata Neu app.

Whether customers prefer in-store assistance or online convenience, unified offers ensure consistent savings across platforms.

Shoppers can also take advantage of Croma’s connected experience — research and reserve products online, collect in-store, enjoy expert guidance, and opt for paperless checkout and hassle-free delivery/installation.

A spokesperson from Infiniti Retail Ltd. said, “Festive shopping should be simple, joyful, and stress-free. With blockbuster offers around Dussehra, Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj, we want to make every home’s celebrations brighter.”

Till the stock lasts

Shoppers are advised to grab their favourite gadgets and appliances at the earliest, as festive stocks are limited and high-demand products may sell out quickly. With discounts valid only till 23 October 2025 and select offers available “while stocks last,” this is the best time to upgrade your home or surprise loved ones with the latest tech from Croma’s Festival of Dreams sale.