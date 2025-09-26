Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Customers furious due to false marketing, orders cancelled after payment Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale turned sour as several customers, particularly iPhone 16 buyers, faced sudden order cancellations despite successful payments. Social media backlash has erupted with accusations of false marketing and refund delays, leaving customers demanding greater accountability.

New Delhi:

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025 sale has sparked massive outrage among buyers, especially those who are looking forward to buying premium handsets like iPhone, Pixel and premium flagshiphip devices. The news became viral after several orders were abruptly cancelled despite successful payments, and customers took their anger to social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter).

The iPhone 16 was listed at a discounted price of Rs 52,999 during the festive sale, attracting thousands of shoppers. However, many who placed orders reported that their purchases were later cancelled without a clear explanation, leaving them frustrated.

Buyers used social media as a medium to share their experiences, claiming that Flipkart cited reasons such as “payment failure” or “stock unavailability”, despite confirmation of payments going through. The sudden cancellations, combined with delays in refunds, have fuelled anger during what was meant to be a celebratory shopping season.

Social media backlash against Flipkart: Trending hashtag

On X (formerly Twitter), hashtags like #FlipkartScam and #BigBillionDayScam began trending, with customers accusing the e-commerce giant of luring shoppers with “fake discounts” only to cancel later. Screenshots of cancelled iPhone 16 orders quickly went viral, further fuelling outrage.

One user wrote:

“Big Billion Day = Big Fraud! Ordered iPhone 16 during sale, payment completed, but order cancelled WITHOUT reason. Clearly a scam.”

The frustration was not limited to iPhones. Complaints also surfaced regarding other smartphones like the Google Pixel 9, which was advertised at Rs 35,000 but later appeared at Rs 45,000, prompting accusations of “false marketing.”

Refund delays add to anger

Many buyers claimed that refunds were being delayed, making the situation worse. Some alleged that Flipkart was holding onto customer money while cancelling big-ticket orders like iPhones and premium smartphones.

Customers demand accountability

The cancellations have left a bitter taste for buyers who had been eagerly waiting for festive discounts. With festive sales being one of the biggest shopping events in India, customers are now calling for stricter regulation of e-commerce platforms to prevent such misleading practices.