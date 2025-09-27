BSNL 4G service officially launched nationwide by PM Modi: Benefits and offers PM Modi officially launched BSNL’s 4G services nationwide, activating 98,000 sites across India. Built on indigenous hardware and software, the Rs 37,000-crore project marks a milestone in India’s telecom sector.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given India a major telecom milestone by launching BSNL’s 4G services simultaneously across the nation. The state-run operator has activated its network across 98,000 sites, bringing high-speed connectivity to users in every state. With this launch, BSNL now stands alongside private telecom operators in offering pan-India 4G coverage.

(Image Source : BSNL 4G SERVICE/X.COM)BSNL 4G service

98,000 Mobile towers installed

The announcement was made from Jharsuguda, Odisha, where PM Modi also unveiled several other projects. On September 26, BSNL marked its 25th anniversary, and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed the successful deployment of 98,000 4G/5G mobile towers. He also revealed that 100,000 more towers would be installed in the near future to strengthen connectivity further.

Indigenous technology powers BSNL 4G

Unlike private networks, BSNL’s 4G is built entirely on indigenous technology, with both software and hardware developed in India. This achievement places India among the top five countries worldwide—alongside Sweden, Denmark, China, and South Korea—that have developed self-reliant telecom infrastructure. The government has invested ₹37,000 crore in building this robust, homegrown network.

Benefits for users and competitive pricing

The launch of BSNL 4G is expected to benefit over 90 million subscribers directly. BSNL’s recharge plans are 30 to 40 per cent cheaper compared to private operators, making it an attractive option for users who had previously switched due to network limitations. With improved coverage and faster speeds, the state-owned operator is set to regain user trust and possibly attract number portability from private players.

Roadmap for 5G and 6G in India

BSNL is also preparing for its 5G rollout, which could begin by the end of this year in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Beyond 5G, PM Modi emphasised India’s readiness for 6G technology, with the government targeting a 2030 launch. If successful, India will be among the first countries to offer 6G services.

TCS and Tejas Networks’ contribution

The network rollout has been supported by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which handled integration, while Tejas Networks developed the radio access system. This collaboration has enabled BSNL to deliver a fully indigenous 4G solution, aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).