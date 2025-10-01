Google Play Store gets Gemini sidekick for gamers: Here’s how Indian users can use it for real-time help Google Gemini Sidekick is a new AI-powered tool designed to help Android gamers with live assistance, walkthroughs, and recording options. The feature acts as a floating overlay during gameplay, offering instant tips, strategies, and utilities without leaving the game.

New Delhi:

Google, one of the leading tech companies, has been rolling out Sidekick, which is an overlay feature on the Play Store, and it is a combination of utility tools like screenshots, video recording, and streaming with Gemini’s real-time conversational AI. Unlike built-in gaming modes from brands like Vivo or OnePlus, Sidekick goes a step further by giving live help inside the game itself.

How Android users can use Sidekick: Know-how?

For Indian Android gamers, they can use Sidekick by following the simple steps:

While playing, tap on the floating Sidekick icon, which will appear as an overlay.

Use shortcuts for quick screenshots, gameplay recording and YouTube streaming.

Ask Gemini Live for strategies, tips or walkthroughs if you’re stuck.

Get instant answers without needing to pause or search online.

This new addition will make gaming smoother for Android users, especially for those who do not want to interrupt during intense levels or multiplayer matches.

Extra features for Indian players

The Play Store update also introduces a 'You' tab, which comes with consolidating subscriptions, rewards and personalised recommendations across devices. Players can also create their AI avatars as gamer profiles, which will add a fun social angle to gaming. For Indian users, this means better account management, loyalty rewards, and more identity-driven play.

Cross-platform gaming made easier

Google is further expanding Play Games access across devices, with more than 200,000 mobile and PC titles available. This will also enable the Indian players to enjoy a seamless gaming experience, whether they are on a smartphone or desktop, keeping progress and rewards synced across platforms.

Availability in India

The new Play Store features, including Gemini Sidekick, are rolling out in select regions first, with wider availability expected from 1 October. Once live, Indian Android users can experience AI-powered help directly in their games- making the Play Store not just an app hub but a complete gaming ecosystem.