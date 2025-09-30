Amazon Launches new Echo devices built for Alexa+ with smarter AI features Amazon unveiled a new lineup of Echo devices- the Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio, Echo Show 8, and Echo Show 11, purpose-built for its AI upgrade Alexa+. These devices include custom silicon (AZ3 / AZ3 Pro), advanced sensors, and improved sound systems to handle more natural, proactive conversations.

Amazon’s Alexa+ is its next-generation AI assistant, built to be more conversational, personalised, and proactive. Existing Echo devices have already shown increased usage among early access users. With the new Echo line, Amazon is bundling Alexa+ access out of the box, making the transition seamless for buyers.

At the heart of the upgrade are two custom chips- AZ3 and AZ3 Pro, which come with power-enhanced voice detection, noise filtering, and edge AI capabilities. The AZ3 chip features improved sensitivity to pick up the wake word from anywhere in the room, boosting detection by over 50 per cent. The AZ3 Pro used in the larger Echo models also supports advanced language models and visual AI using a 13MP camera input.

Amazon has also introduced Omnisense, a custom sensor platform combining audio, camera, ultrasound, Wi-Fi radar, accelerometer, and more. This allows the new Echo devices to sense environmental cues- for example, reminding you if the garage is unlocked after 10 p.m., or greeting a person when they enter a room- making Alexa+ more context aware and helpful.

What’s new in sound and design

Echo Dot Max

The Echo Dot Max is a significant leap over previous Echo Dot units. It features a dual-speaker design (woofer + tweeter), increased air volume for bass, and an integrated housing design that improves acoustics. Amazon claims it achieves nearly 3× the bass compared to the 5th-gen Echo Dot. It will start at USD 99.99.

Echo Studio

The new Echo Studio has been miniaturised- 40 per cent smaller than the original- yet delivers immersive sound via a woofer and three full-range drivers. It supports spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. Its spherical modern design includes a 3D knit fabric cover and a light ring display touch to reflect listening or AI states.

Echo Show 8 and Show 11

These new smart displays combine in-cell touch and negative liquid crystal layers for sharper visuals with wide viewing angles and minimal layers. With a 13MP camera, the device can recognise users, show personalised content, and offer interactive responses. They now also include stronger audio with stereo front drivers plus a woofer.

Additional enhancements include a built-in smart home hub (Zigbee, Matter, Thread), colour-coded family calendars, shopping widgets, and AI-powered displays of home security/family info. Prices in the U.S. are pegged at USD 179.99 (Show 8) and USD 219.99 (Show 11).

Home and ecosystem expansion

You can pair up to five Echo Studio or Echo Dot Max devices with compatible Fire TVs to create a surround sound system via Alexa Home Theatre, which auto-tunes to room acoustics. The new devices also support integration with Echo devices from Bose, Sonos, LG, Samsung, BMW, and others via Alexa+ compatibility.

Amazon is launching an Alexa+ Store where users can explore services, add-ons (TaskRabbit, Uber, etc.), subscriptions, and smart device integrations. Alexa+ partners with various brands to expand these smart features further.

Pricing and India expectations

In the U.S., the new Echo devices are available for pre-order now. The Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio will ship starting October 29; the Echo Show 8 and Show 11 devices follow on November 12.

While Amazon has not shared India-specific pricing or launch dates yet, speculating from past Echo launches (e.g. Echo Show 5 in India launched around Rs 10,999) and considering import costs, the new models could be priced at a premium- likely in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 35,000+ range depending on model. We may expect an India release toward the end of 2025 or early 2026.