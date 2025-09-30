Google brings Gemini AI for everyone: Now summarise files, folders and even photos instantly Google Gemini AI is inside Google Drive for Android and iOS, making it easier for everyday users to summarise files, scan folders, and find information without wasting time scrolling through documents. From project notes to photos, Gemini can instantly provide answers.

New Delhi:

Google’s Gemini AI is now available on the Google Drive app for Android and iOS users. Unlike the traditional search bar, Gemini can summarise a file, an entire folder, or even multiple documents together. This means students, professionals, and even casual users no longer need to open each file one by one.

For example, instead of digging through project reports, you can simply ask Gemini, “Summarise this folder,” and get a neat summary in seconds. Even images stored in Drive can be summarised or queried, making it easier to manage receipts, scanned notes, or photo-based projects.

How to access Gemini on a mobile device?

Google has made the integration very simple. You will see Gemini options:

At the top-right corner of the app for folder-related queries

Inside the document viewer

Within the overflow menus

A special “Summarise this file” button may also appear at the bottom of the screen.

The answers appear in a clean bottom sheet style, so the interface remains easy to use.

Who can use it?

Not everyone will see Gemini right away. The rollout is happening for users with:

Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscriptions

Business Standard and Plus plans

Enterprise Standard and Plus plans

Google AI Pro for Education

Google says the feature will gradually reach eligible users in the coming weeks.

Extra goodies for the users: AI in slides and videos

Apart from Drive, Google is also improving Slides and Vids with its Nano Banana AI image editing tool. With it, you can change a casual picture into a product-ready image or replace dull backgrounds with something creative—like a starry night. This feature, too, is rolling out for AI Pro, AI Ultra, and Workspace customers.

Why it matters for the common user

For the average person, Gemini inside Google Drive means less time wasted hunting for files, faster answers, and smarter summaries. Whether you’re a student collecting notes, a professional handling reports, or simply managing personal documents, this AI tool could save hours of manual work—directly from your mobile.