OnePlus 15 unveiled in Sand Storm Edition with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 OnePlus has unveiled its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in a unique ‘Sand Storm’ edition. The phone introduces aerospace-grade Micro-Arc Oxidation (MAO) technology, a fibreglass back, and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

New Delhi:

OnePlus, one of the leading names in the consumer goods brand, is set to unveil its upcoming flagship smartphone. The upcoming OnePlus 15 is a unique ‘Sand Storm’ edition and introduces aerospace-grade Micro-Arc Oxidation (MAO) technology, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a fibreglass back.With powerful cameras, a 165Hz display, a massive 7,300mAh battery, and long-term software support, the OnePlus 15 aims to set a new benchmark in premium smartphones.

Desert-Inspired Sand Storm design

The OnePlus 15 Sand Storm edition takes inspiration from desert landscapes, combining durability with minimalism.

The MAO process grows a ceramic coating directly on the frame, making it 3.4x harder than aluminium and 1.3x tougher than titanium.

A feather-light fibreglass back delivers a silky grip while maintaining a premium sculpted texture.

This marks the first smartphone in the world to use MAO technology for its frame and camera housing.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

The OnePlus 15 will be among the first smartphones powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, paired with OnePlus’ advanced cooling system. This promises sustained peak performance and high efficiency, making the device ideal for gamers, creators, and power users.

Powerful camera setup with DetailMax

OnePlus introduces its DetailMax image engine, designed to deliver sharp, natural-looking photos using advanced AI algorithms. While official details are yet to be confirmed, leaks suggest a triple 50MP setup- primary, ultrawide, and telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The new vertically aligned module replaces the older circular design, giving the phone a sleek, modern look.

Display, battery and software

It will come with a 165Hz refresh rate display for ultra-smooth visuals.

It runs on OxygenOS 16, which is based on Android 16, with 5 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

A massive 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Launch timeline

While the official launch date remains unconfirmed, the OnePlus 15 is expected to debut in China first, followed by a global rollout. Competing brands like iQOO, Vivo, and Xiaomi also plan to release Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered devices, signalling strong competition in the premium flagship segment.