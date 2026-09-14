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Ukraine, Russia agreed to halt strikes on energy infra, says Trump; claims Iran wants 'quick' deal

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

In several posts on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump has said Russia and Ukraine have agreed to stop targeting each other's energy infrastructure, while also calling on Iran to make a deal "quickly and badly".

US President Donald Trump during an event in Tenn/ File photo
US President Donald Trump during an event in Tenn/ File photo Image Source : AP

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Ukraine has agreed to halt strikes on Russia's oil refineries, while also justifying his war against Iran by claiming that the diesel rates across the globe have soared because of Moscow's conflict with Kyiv. Trump also said the Russians have agreed to stop targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

However, there is no immediate comment from either the Russians or the Ukrainians.

"Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise! The World’s Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's remarks come a day after he slammed Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy for targeting oil refineries in Russia, calling his actions responsible for the soaring diesel rates across the globe. Trump, who was in Ireland's Doonbeg on Sunday, had said Zelenskyy could strike other targets, but should "stop knocking out diesel fuel" refineries.

Ukraine has targeted a number of Russia's energy infrastructure, with Moscow also strongly retaliating to the attacks.

"There are plenty of other targets. Don't hit diesel fuel because that's hurting. That's hurting the world. We don't want him to hit diesel fuel... He's hitting diesel refineries," he had told reporters. 

Trump's claims came as oil prices have kept rising, raising inflation just weeks before the midterm elections in the United States (US). Many have blamed the Iran war for this that has entered its seventh month, raising calls that the Trump administration must stop the conflict.

However, Trump has justified his actions and reiterated that he would never allow Iran to go nuclear. In a separate Truth Social post on Monday, he said now wants to make a deal "quickly and badly". "I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage - The concept of which we are open to," the 80-year-old said.

He also attacked his allies and said the countries who have not assisted the US in Iran war "should and will reimburse" America, while maintaining that oil is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. "We are doing it much more for others, than we are for ourselves, and we have been for Generations!" he said.

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