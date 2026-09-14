Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G India launch set for September 18: 6000mAh battery, 50MP camera revealed

New Delhi:

Lava, a leading and rising homegrown smartphone brand, has silently updated a microsite on the Amazon India store that reveals the company is launching the Bold N4 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The device is scheduled to launch on September 18 at noon. This will be the second phone in their Bold N4 lineup, following last month’s debut of the N4 Lite.

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G: 6,000mAh battery

They have shared a few details on their microsite – like the fact that the Bold N4 Pro 5G packs a huge 6,000mAh battery. So far, that is one of its standout features, and the company has been keeping some features under wraps for now (by the time of writing), including the processor, display size, and how fast you can charge the phone.

(Image Source : LAVA)Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G

50MP dual rear camera setup

Customers first discovered the new upcoming device on the Amazon India store, and it will be available in Gold and Blue.

For photography, Lava equipped the handset with a dual rear setup, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The cameras sit in a square module at the top left of the back, with four circular cutouts – one of them is the LED flash. On the front, there’s a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G: Design revealed

Design-wise, the Bold N4 Pro 5G has a flat rear panel and mid-frame, giving it a pretty clean look. The square camera bump stands out. Lava chose to put the power and volume buttons on the left, while the SIM tray sits on the right.

Lava Bold N4 Lite: Specifications

The Bold N4 Pro 5G joins its sibling, the N4 Lite, which launched in India on August 27 with an introductory price of Rs 8,099 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version. That phone comes with a 6.56-inch LCD screen, a Unisoc 9863A chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

So far, Lava has shared only these details, and more concrete features will be out only when the company pulls out the wrap. So, till then, stay tuned.

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