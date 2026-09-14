Rajasthan local body polls 2026: Mayor, deputy mayor elections postponed in 4 civic bodies after EVM snag

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Rajasthan on Monday announced that the mayor and deputy mayor elections in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, Kota Municipal Corporation, Jaipur Municipal Corporation, and Suket Municipality have been deferred after a technical glitch.

Without elaborating much and providing details, the state polling body said the counting process in the above mentioned civic bodies could not be completed after the electronic voting machines (EVMs) malfunctioned in some of the wards. It said further details will be provided later.

The results in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Suket

As per the latest data available on SEC's site, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 78 wards in 150-member Jaipur Municipal Corporation, while the Congress has emerged victorious on 53 wards. Fifteen wards were won by independents.

In the 100-member Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, the BJP and the Congress have won 44 wards each, while 10 wards were won by independents. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Rajasthan (RLP) has also won one ward.

The BJP has also won 54 of the 100 wards in the Kota Municipal Corporation, while the Congress bagged 38 wards. Four wards were won by independent candidates. The BJP and the Congress have won 10 wards each in the 25-member Suket Municipality, while independents have bagged four wards.

PM Modi hails BJP's strong show

The polling for the local body elections were held in two phases on September 9 and 11. Polling was held on 162 urban local bodies in phase one, recording a 76.42 per cent voter turnout. The second phase saw 147 urban local bodies going to polls, leading to a turnout of 70.68 per cent.

The BJP has won 4,179 wards against Congress' 3,613 and securing clear majorities in four of the state's 10 municipal corporations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the party's performance, expressing gratitude to the people for giving the BJP a resounding victory in Rajasthan.

"This is a testament to the victory of truth over the cacophony of lies. The mandate given by my family members in Rajasthan has once again made it clear that they wholeheartedly support the double-engine government’s policies of good governance and development," he said on X.

"This mandate will further strengthen our resolve to take the state to new heights of progress and bring prosperity and happiness into the lives of every citizen," he added.

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