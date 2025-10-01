BSNL eSIM services go live across India with Tata Communications’ move platform BSNL, in partnership with Tata Communications, has launched Pan-India eSIM services powered by the Move platform. The service lets users activate 2G/3G/4G connections remotely without physical SIM cards and offers better flexibility for dual-SIM and international travellers.

New Delhi:

Tata Communications has reportedly partnered with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (commonly known as BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, to roll out Pan-India eSIM services. This will give users the flexibility to activate mobile connectivity without a physical SIM card. Powered by Tata Communications’ Move platform, the initiative has been aiming at strengthening India’s digital infrastructure and bringing BSNL customers a more secure and efficient mobile experience.

BSNL eSIM: No more physical SIM cards

The new service enables BSNL users to activate their 2G/3G/4G mobile connections remotely via a QR code, removing the need to insert a traditional SIM card. For those using dual-SIM smartphones, the eSIM can be used alongside a physical SIM, making it convenient for people who frequently travel abroad. Travellers can now stay connected with local operators internationally while retaining their BSNL number.

Tata Communications’ move platform behind the rollout

The eSIM services are powered by Tata Communications’ GSMA-accredited Subscription Management platform, Move, and delivered through Tata Communications Collaboration Services Private Ltd. (TCCSPL). This digital platform will help BSNL manage large-scale eSIM provisioning across its vast subscriber base, ensuring smooth service for millions of Indian users.

A step towards digital independence

BSNL’s Chairman and Managing Director, A. Robert Ravi, called the launch a strategic advancement in India’s telecom capabilities. He highlighted that Tata Communications’ expertise in connectivity and innovation will enhance flexibility, security, and efficiency in mobile services across the country. The move aligns with India’s broader push for digital independence and robust telecom infrastructure.

Recent moves by BSNL to expand services

BSNL has been actively working on expanding its services in 2024–25. In August 2025, the operator rolled out its 4G network in Delhi and signed a one-year MoU with the Department of Posts, enabling India Post’s 1.65 lakh post offices to sell SIM cards and mobile recharge services.

In the same month, BSNL also introduced its eSIM services in Tamil Nadu, before making them available nationwide. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated BSNL’s fully indigenous 4G network from Jharsuguda, Odisha. Over 97,500 new BSNL mobile towers were commissioned, developed entirely with domestic technology at an investment of around Rs 37,000 crore.

Greater flexibility and enhanced security for BSNL users

With eSIM technology, Indian mobile users can enjoy greater flexibility, enhanced security, and seamless international roaming. The launch marks a milestone for BSNL as it looks to compete with private telecom players and modernise its offerings for the digital era.