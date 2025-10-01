How to create personalised UPI IDs on Paytm and Google Pay Paytm now allows users to create personalised UPI IDs to protect their phone number or email during transactions, while Google Pay is set to introduce the same feature soon, enhancing privacy and security for India’s growing digital payments ecosystem.

New Delhi:

Paytm has rolled out a new feature that lets users create personalised UPI IDs, helping them hide their phone number or email during transactions. Google Pay is now expected to bring the same feature soon, making digital payments more secure and privacy-focused for Indian users.

What are personalised UPI IDs?

The custom UPI ID feature gives users a unique digital identity while keeping sensitive information like mobile numbers or emails private. Instead of showing your actual number, transactions will now display an alphanumeric custom ID (for example: yourname@ptaxis or yourname@pthdfc).

This feature was first launched on Paytm and is now reportedly being tested on Google Pay and other UPI apps. Experts call it a safety upgrade, helping reduce risks of harassment, spam, or stalking when sending or receiving money.

Paytm’s rollout and bank support

Initially, Paytm supported personalised UPI IDs for Yes Bank and Axis Bank users. However, support has since expanded to HDFC Bank and SBI as well. Once you create your custom ID, it permanently replaces the default phone number-based UPI ID.

Google Pay is expected to roll out the feature soon, but at present, the option isn’t visible for all users.

How to create a personalised UPI ID on Paytm?

Follow these simple steps to set up your custom UPI ID on Paytm:

Open the Paytm app.

Tap the Profile icon (top left corner).

Select UPI & Payment Settings

There, tap on View next to your UPI ID.

Tap on the text box under Try Personalised UPI ID.

Type your desired ID or choose from suggested options.

Tap on Confirm.

Your new custom UPI ID is active.

How to access UPI ID settings on Google Pay? Guide

Though Google Pay has not yet enabled personalised IDs, here’s where to find the option once it’s live:

Open Google Pay

Then, go to the Profile tab.

There, select your Bank account

Tap Manage UPI IDs.

From here, you will be able to create or manage your personalised ID (once the feature rolls out).

Why does this feature matter for Indian users?

With UPI transactions crossing Rs 20 lakh crore monthly, privacy has become more important than ever. By letting users customise their UPI IDs, both Paytm and Google Pay aim to create a safer and more user-friendly digital payments experience.