ChatGPT picks India as the only country to save if the world ends A viral Instagram post surprised the world when ChatGPT response to a hypothetical doomsday question. Platform stated that it will prefer to save India, due to it’s population diversity, skills, geography, and cultural richness.

New Delhi:

What if the world were ending and only one country could be saved to keep humanity alive? An unusual question recently shared on Instagram sparked curiosity when ChatGPT was asked the same. At first, the AI avoided choosing sides, but when pressed to pick just one nation, its answer was clear and surprising- India. According to ChatGPT, India’s vast diversity, young population, rich resources, and strong human capital make it the most practical choice for ensuring humanity’s survival and rebuilding civilisation.

A viral Instagram post shows ChatGPT’s surprising response to a hypothetical doomsday question: “If the world is ending and you can save only one country, which would it be?” After initially avoiding a direct answer, ChatGPT eventually chose India. According to the AI, India’s population diversity, skills, geography, and cultural richness make it the most practical choice for ensuring human survival and rebuilding civilisation.

(Image Source : CHATGPT)ChatGPT

ChatGPT’s answer on doomsday

The question, shared on an Instagram page, asked ChatGPT to pick one country’s population to save humanity if the Earth were collapsing. While the AI chatbot first gave a neutral reply, repeated prompts forced it to choose. Its final answer: India.

Why did ChatGPT choose India?

According to ChatGPT’s detailed reasoning (as highlighted in the Instagram post):

Genetic Diversity : India’s vast and varied population increases adaptability and resilience against inbreeding.

: India’s vast and varied population increases adaptability and resilience against inbreeding. Demographics : A younger population ensures reproductive potential for future generations.

: A younger population ensures reproductive potential for future generations. Geography : India offers deserts, plains, coasts, and mountains- multiple ecosystems for survival.

: India offers deserts, plains, coasts, and mountains- multiple ecosystems for survival. Agricultural Knowledge : A long history of farming and local crop expertise helps secure food resources.

: A long history of farming and local crop expertise helps secure food resources. Human Capital: Engineers, doctors, IT experts, scientists, farmers, and skilled workers can rebuild infrastructure, technology, and governance.

Cultural and social strengths

ChatGPT also stressed India’s cultural and linguistic diversity, which preserves collective knowledge and adaptability. Decentralised rural communities were highlighted as more resilient in the case of environmental collapse or infrastructure breakdown.

Practical survival planning

The AI suggested that survival would also depend on:

Balanced age groups (youth, children, elders).

Seed banks, livestock, renewable energy, and medical resources.

Multiple settlements across eco-regions to avoid localised disasters.

Competent and just leadership for governance and resource distribution.

Trending on Instagram: Hypothetical but thought-provoking scenario

Although the scenario for doomsday is purely hypothetical, ChatGPT’s answer is now trending on Instagram and has sparked global debate. The AI concluded that saving India’s diverse and skilled population offers the best chance for humanity to survive and rebuild civilisation.