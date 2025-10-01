Apple iPhone foldable, M5 MacBooks and Smart Home upgrades to launch in 2026: Details Apple is set to launch a wave of devices in 2026, including the iPhone 17e, M5-powered MacBook Pro and Air, upgraded iPads, and a new HomePod with a display. The first iPhone foldable and a major Siri AI update are also expected, promising performance upgrades and smarter features for Indian users.

New Delhi:

Apple India has a lot to look forward to in the coming year (2026), as the tech giant is planning a major lineup of new devices. From iPhones and iPads to MacBooks and smart home gadgets, the tech giant will be launching a spree of upgraded gadgets that promise innovation and upgrades.

As per the reports, Apple’s first iPhone foldable is expected to launch in 2026, and a significant Siri AI upgrade is expected to be announced as well, making it one of the most anticipated launch years in recent times.

iPhone 17e: The next mid-range device

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 17e in 2026, and it will stand tall as the mid-range variant. It is tipped to feature the new A19 chipset, and will perform better and have energy efficiency too (as per the reports).

The design of the handset is expected to follow the first version of the iPhone 17e, with subtle refinements rather than drastic changes. For the Indian users who are looking for a balance between price and performance, the iPhone 17e could be an ideal option.

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air will be powered by M5 chips

The MacBook Pro models (with two size variants: 14-inch and 16-inch) are expected to feature the powerful M5-series chips, following the iPad Pro M5 launch in late 2025.

While the design is likely to remain similar to the current models, the performance boost with the new chipset will appeal to professionals and creative users in India.

The MacBook Air is also in the pipeline with the M5 chip, available in 13-inch and 15-inch variants.

Despite limited design changes, the performance upgrades are expected to make it a strong contender for students and professionals seeking a lightweight yet powerful laptop.

iPad upgrades: M1 and M4 chipsets

Apple is reportedly planning to upgrade its regular iPad to the M1 series chip, which marks a significant performance boost for everyday users.

The iPad Air will continue with the M4 chipset and multiple display sizes, offering users more flexibility. While the designs may remain familiar, the internal upgrades are expected to enhance speed, multitasking, and overall usability.

HomePod with display and Siri AI update

Apple is also expanding its smart home ecosystem. The new HomePod will feature a display, alongside other HomePod speakers. By early 2026, Apple aims to roll out the Siri AI upgrade with iOS 26.4, bringing smarter voice assistance to compatible devices. This will make the Apple ecosystem more interactive and user-friendly for Indian households.

What does this mean for Indian Apple fans?

For Indian tech enthusiasts, 2026 promises a mix of performance, innovation, and practicality. From the mid-range iPhone 17e to the powerful M5 MacBooks and smarter Siri AI, Apple is preparing to captivate a wide audience. Whether you are a student, professional, or tech-savvy individual, these launches could redefine your gadget experience.