'What if he touched elsewhere?': UP Minister's remark on Nitish Kumar Hijab incident draws flak | Video While smiling and laughing, the minister said that Nitish Kumar was being unfairly targeted and made a comment implying that the situation could have been worse if the chief minister had “touched somewhere else.”

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad defended Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over a recent incident involving a woman at a public event in Patna. Making crude remarks while speaking to a local news channel, Nishad questioned the outrage surrounding Kumar’s action of pulling down a woman’s hijab.

While smiling and laughing, he said that Nitish Kumar was being unfairly targeted and made a comment implying that the situation could have been worse if the chief minister had “touched somewhere else.”

What did Nitish Kumar do?

The controversy stems from an incident on Monday when Nitish Kumar, during a government event in Patna, was seen pulling down the hijab of a woman AYUSH doctor while handing her a certificate. In the widely circulated video, Kumar gestures for the doctor to remove her hijab, but before she can respond, he reaches out and pulls it down himself, exposing her mouth and chin.

Some people present at the event were seen laughing, while Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary appeared to intervene and stop Kumar. The incident has sparked a political storm in Bihar, with opposition parties questioning Nitish Kumar’s conduct and even raising concerns about his judgment.

Nishad’s comment adding to the controversy drew immediate backlash from opposition parties. Samajwadi Party leader Sumaiya Rana filed a formal complaint against Nishad, demanding the registration of an FIR and strict legal action.

Former Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh described the remarks as “vile” and “misogynistic.” In a post on social media, he said the hijab holds deep religious significance for Muslim women and called both the act and the comments unacceptable. Shaikh also demanded Nishad’s resignation, accusing the BJP of failing to ensure the safety and dignity of women and minorities.

Nishad issues clarification

However, following the backlash, Sanjay Nishad issued a clarification, stating that his remarks were misunderstood and carried no ill intent. He said the statement was made casually, in his local Bhojpuri dialect, and without any intention to insult women, any community, or any religion.

“There was no intention to hurt sentiments or disrespect anyone,” Nishad said, adding that the controversy was unnecessary.