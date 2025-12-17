Advertisement
  3. Punjab Local Body Election Results: SAD wins four seats in Ludhiana in close contest with Congress

Punjab local body poll results: The counting of ballot papers started at 8 am at designated centres across the state. Candidates from all major political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, and the BJP, contested the zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls.

Chandigarh:

Counting of votes for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Punjab began on Wednesday under tight security arrangements, officials said.

Polling was held on December 14 to elect members from 347 zones across 22 zila parishads and 2,838 zones of 153 panchayat samitis. Voter turnout stood at 48%, with more than 9,000 candidates contesting the elections.

On polling day, opposition parties Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal accused the ruling AAP of indulging in what they described as blatant electoral malpractices. Earlier, they had also targeted the Bhagwant Mann government, alleging misuse of government machinery to prevent their candidates from filing nomination papers and to have nominations rejected.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for latest updates on Punjab local body election results 

 

Live updates :Punjab Local Body Election Results Latest

  • 12:27 PM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Akali Dal candidate Supreet wins Alahpur zone in Kharar

    Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Supreet secured a victory in the Alahpur zone of the Kharar block, defeating her rival to register a key win for the party in the local body elections. The result added to SAD’s gains in the area as counting continued across the district.

  • 12:24 PM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Punjab Local Body Election Result 2025 LIVE: Bhagwant Mann government accused of malpractice

    Earlier, opposition parties had also targeted the Bhagwant Mann government, accusing it of misusing government machinery to prevent their candidates from filing nomination papers and to have nominations rejected.

  • 12:19 PM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Heavy police deployment at counting centers in Tarn Taran

    Counting of votes for the Block Samiti and Zila Parishad elections began amid tight security arrangements, with police personnel deployed in large numbers at counting centres in Tarn Taran to ensure smooth and peaceful proceedings.

     
     
  • 12:13 PM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Shiromani Akal Dal wins in Kharar

    The Shiromani Akali Dal recorded another win from the Allapur zone of the Kharar block, where its candidate Supreet Kaur secured 764 votes and defeated the Aam Aadmi Party candidate.

  • 12:13 PM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    SAD scores win in Attari

    Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Ravinder Kaur won from the Mahawa zone in Attari, defeating her rival by a margin of 200 votes.

  • 12:13 PM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    AAP candidate registers win in Ropar

    AAP backed candidate Manjeet Kaur won from Ropar and, after her victory, thanked voters for their support and trust. She said the people of the area had shown her immense faith in her. Notably, Manjeet Kaur did not contest on the Aam Aadmi Party’s official symbol but still received significant public backing. She is reported to be from village Madho Majra.

  • 12:12 PM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Congress takes early lead in Jagraon

    In Jagraon, the Congress secured an early win in the first round of the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections. Congress candidate Paramjit Kaur won from Zone No. 24 Abbupura of the Jagraon Block Samiti with a margin of 61 votes.

  • 12:12 PM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Close contest between AAP and Congress in Ludhiana

    A close fight is unfolding in Ludhiana, where the Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 16 seats, followed by the Congress on 12. The Shiromani Akali Dal is ahead on 5 seats, while independents are leading on 4. The BJP has so far failed to open its account in the Block Samiti.

  • 12:12 PM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    AAP gains ground in Samrala

    The Aam Aadmi Party won 5 seats in Samrala. Of the 15 zones in the area, results from 10 zones have been declared so far, with Congress winning 2 seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal securing 3. Counting is continuing for the remaining zones.

