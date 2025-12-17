Live Punjab Local Body Election Results: SAD wins four seats in Ludhiana in close contest with Congress Punjab local body poll results: The counting of ballot papers started at 8 am at designated centres across the state. Candidates from all major political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, and the BJP, contested the zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls.

Chandigarh:

Counting of votes for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Punjab began on Wednesday under tight security arrangements, officials said.

Polling was held on December 14 to elect members from 347 zones across 22 zila parishads and 2,838 zones of 153 panchayat samitis. Voter turnout stood at 48%, with more than 9,000 candidates contesting the elections.

On polling day, opposition parties Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal accused the ruling AAP of indulging in what they described as blatant electoral malpractices. Earlier, they had also targeted the Bhagwant Mann government, alleging misuse of government machinery to prevent their candidates from filing nomination papers and to have nominations rejected.

