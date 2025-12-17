Three Ahmedabad schools receive bomb threats; police on high alert Three schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats via email today. Police teams are at the respective schools.

New Delhi:

Three schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails on Wednesday. Confirming the development, Sharad Singhal, Joint Police Commissioner of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, said police teams were immediately deployed to the affected schools and safety protocols were put in place. Security checks are currently underway.

Similar threats reported in Jalandhar a day earlier

The Ahmedabad incident comes just a day after 11 private schools in Jalandhar, Punjab, received bomb threat emails on Monday morning. The threats led to the immediate evacuation of school buildings as a precautionary measure.

Initially, three schools reported receiving such emails, but the number rose to 11 within a few hours as more institutions alerted the police.

School administrations in Jalandhar quickly contacted parents and asked them to take their children home. While the messages sent to parents did not mention bomb threats, panic spread rapidly after news of the emails circulated on social media.

A large number of parents were seen gathering outside school premises as authorities worked to secure the campuses. Senior police and civil administration officials rushed to the affected schools and implemented standard operating procedures (SOPs) for student safety.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said all precautionary measures were activated, with additional forces from the Punjab Armed Police and Jalandhar Rural Police deployed to assist. An FIR has been registered at the cyber cell against unidentified persons for creating public fear through threatening emails.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said preliminary investigations suggested the bomb threats were frivolous in nature. He pointed out that similar emails had been sent to schools in Amritsar on December 12, which were later confirmed to be hoaxes.

Earlier bomb threat to Gujarat High Court

These incidents come months after the Gujarat High Court received a bomb threat email that later turned out to be fake. Police, along with bomb disposal squads and dog units, conducted a thorough search of the court premises without disrupting proceedings. No suspicious object was found.

The Gujarat High Court has received three such bomb threats since June, all of which were declared hoaxes after investigation.